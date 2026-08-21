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Finance

German business activity grows in August, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 21, 2026

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German Business Activity Grows in August as Manufacturing Sector Drives PMI

Overview of Germany's August PMI and Economic Trends

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German business activity expanded modestly in August as an upturn in manufacturing offset a faster decline in services activity, a preliminary business survey showed on Friday.

The S&P Global Flash Composite PMI Index for Germany fell to 51.0 in August from 51.3 in July, but remained above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 51.3, unchanged from last month. 

The composite index tracks the services and manufacturing sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the euro zone's largest economy.

Manufacturing Sector Performance

Manufacturing Drives Growth

"The recovery in the manufacturing sector has regained momentum, after it showed signs of stalling in the second quarter," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 54.1 from 52.2 in the previous month, the strongest reading in 51 months. 

Services Sector Trends

Continued Weakness in Services

Services activity weakened further, with the services PMI dropping to 48.5 from 49.8, a three-month low, marking a fifth straight monthly decline and the fastest contraction since May.

Potential for Improvement in Services

"Although the service sector continues to act as a drag on growth, a second successive slight uptick in new business and a renewed rise in employment in the sector suggest that things could start to get better soon on the activity front," Smith said.

Employment and Business Expectations

Labour Market Developments

Employment was unchanged after 26 straight months of decline, as a modest rise in services staffing coincided with the weakest pace of factory job cuts in more than a year.

Business Sentiment

Business expectations rose to their highest since just before the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February and moved slightly above the long-run average, the survey showed. 

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s Flash Composite PMI edged down to approximately 51.0 in August, still above the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction, indicating moderate expansion. August’s reading was slightly below July’s 51.3 and below expectations of 51.3–51.5. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • The manufacturing sector remained the main driver of growth, with its PMI remaining robust at about 52.2, consistent with July’s reading and continuing to signal expansion. (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Services activity continued to weaken in August, falling below the 50 mark—around 49.8—marking a renewed contraction, though employment held steady and business expectations improved. (tradingeconomics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the August PMI report show about German business activity?
The August PMI report shows that German business activity expanded modestly, with manufacturing growth offsetting a quicker decline in services.
What was the S&P Global Flash Composite PMI for Germany in August?
The S&P Global Flash Composite PMI for Germany was 51.0 in August, down slightly from 51.3 in July but still indicating growth.
How did the manufacturing and services sectors perform?
Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.1, signaling robust growth, while the services PMI dropped to 48.5, marking a sustained contraction.
What trends were observed in German employment according to the survey?
Employment in Germany was unchanged in August, ending 26 months of decline, with a modest rise in services jobs and a slower pace of factory job cuts.
How do business expectations in Germany look moving forward?
Business expectations reached their highest since before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in February and are slightly above the long-run average.

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