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L'Oreal taps advisers to explore unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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L'Oreal taps advisers to explore unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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L'Oreal Engages Advisers to Address US Chemical-Related Liabilities in Cosmetics

L'Oreal's Response to Legal Challenges Over Cosmetic Ingredients

Engagement of Restructuring Advisers

Oct 5 (Reuters) - L'Oreal has engaged restructuring advisers to explore options for mounting US legal liabilities stemming from its use of talc and other chemical ingredients in some of its cosmetic products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Role of Weil Gotshal & Manges and Ducera Partners

L'Oreal US subsidiary is working with restructuring counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges and investment bank Ducera Partners to address mass lawsuits from individuals alleging that the talc products have caused illness, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • L’Oréal US faces hundreds of pending product-liability lawsuits over talc and other cosmetic chemicals, with strong contestation but growing exposure (≈620 talc cases as of end‑2025) (loreal-finance.com).
  • The involvement of Weil Gotshal & Manges and Ducera Partners indicates L’Oréal is weighing structured solutions—such as liability segregation or financial restructuring—to mitigate legal risks.
  • Comparable companies like Johnson & Johnson have pursued strategies like bankruptcy trusts and channeling liabilities to manage talc claims, underscoring the complexity of such legal and financial maneuvers (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has L'Oreal engaged restructuring advisers?
L'Oreal has engaged advisers to explore options for handling mounting US legal liabilities related to its cosmetic products’ chemical ingredients.
What legal issues is L'Oreal currently facing?
L'Oreal faces mass lawsuits in the US from individuals alleging that the company's talc-based products have caused illness.
Which firms are advising L'Oreal on these legal liabilities?
L'Oreal's US subsidiary is working with restructuring counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges and investment bank Ducera Partners.
Has the information regarding L'Oreal's legal strategy been independently verified?
Reuters reported the news, citing sources, but was unable to independently verify the Wall Street Journal's report.

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