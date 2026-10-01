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Finance

Bolivia detains attorney general, government ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Bolivia Corruption

Bolivia’s Attorney General Arrested Over Corruption and Drug Trafficking Charges

Key Details and Background of the Arrest

Arrest of Roger Mariaca and Associated Operation

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bolivia's Attorney General Roger Mariaca has been arrested two days after the United States revoked his visa and accused him of accepting bribes to facilitate drug trafficking, the country's Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo said on Thursday.

Mariaca was arrested along with 13 other people on Wednesday as part of an operation targeting what authorities described as a “criminal organization” embedded within the judiciary and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Oviedo told a press conference.

Evidence Leading to Arrest

The operation followed the circulation of a video and audio recordings attributed to suspected Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset.

"A criminal organization embedded in the justice system and in the administration of a very important institution in our country, the Public Ministry, has been dismantled," Oviedo said. He alleged that the network, led by Mariaca, worked to protect and facilitate drug trafficking activities in Bolivia.

Marset was captured in Bolivia in March and later transferred to the US, where he awaits trial. 

Allegations and Financial Transactions

Authorities launched the operation after the release of material in which Marset allegedly referred to Mariaca as a "friend" and claimed he had paid $500,000 to remain in Bolivia and continue his operations.

Political and International Implications

The arrests come at a time of improving relations between La Paz and Washington after years of strained ties. President Rodrigo Paz, who took office in November 2025, has pledged to rebuild relations with the US, as his government seeks to secure a $1.9 billion IMF program approved by Bolivia's congress last month. 

US Involvement and Official Responses

On Monday, the US State Department accused Mariaca of taking bribes "to facilitate drug trafficking and help violent criminals evade justice." Mariaca denied the accusations, calling the US decision political interference linked to investigations he had overseen.

Local media said Mariaca was detained at Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz. During a live broadcast on the Attorney General's Office's social media accounts, an official denounced what he described as an "abduction." 

Broader Crackdown on Corruption

Nearly 20 people from Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador were blacklisted by Washington this week for corruption, links to drug trafficking or plotting against their governments. The United States revoked the visas of 12 Bolivian officials.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Iñigo Alexander. Editing by Lucinda Elliott)

Key Takeaways

  • Attorney General Roger Mariaca was arrested at Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, two days after the U.S. revoked his visa over alleged drug‑related bribery (lostiempos.com).
  • Bolivia’s Interior Minister Marco Antonio Oviedo said the arrests dismantled a 'criminal organization' embedded within the judiciary and Public Prosecutor’s Office linked to narcoterrorism (efe.com).
  • The operation involved 14 arrests across Santa Cruz, La Paz and Sucre, including other prosecutors and security officials, triggered in part by recordings of trafficker Sebastián Marset referring to Mariaca as a friend and alleging he paid $500,000 for protection (elpost.com.bo).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Bolivia's attorney general Roger Mariaca arrested?
Roger Mariaca was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes to facilitate drug trafficking and for leading a criminal organization within Bolivia's judiciary.
How is the US involved in the case against Mariaca?
The US revoked Mariaca's visa and accused him of accepting bribes to support drug trafficking, also blacklisting several Bolivian officials.
What evidence led to Mariaca's arrest?
Video and audio recordings attributed to Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastian Marset, including allegations that Mariaca was paid $500,000, led to the arrest.
Where was Roger Mariaca detained?
Mariaca was detained at Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

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