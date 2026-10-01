GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Accenture forecasts annual revenue growth above estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Accenture forecasts annual revenue growth above estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Accenture Expects Annual Revenue Growth Above Market Estimates on Strong Demand

Accenture's Revenue Forecast and Market Performance

Strong Client Demand Drives Optimism

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Consultancy firm Accenture forecast full-year revenue growth above estimates on Thursday, betting on strong client demand for its consulting business.

Market Reaction to Accenture's Forecast

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company rose more than 7% in premarket trading.

Resilient Demand Amid Economic Uncertainty

The forecast suggests resilient demand for Accenture's consulting and managed-services businesses despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

Financial Results and Analyst Estimates

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Beats Expectations

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $18.68 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $18.03 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Annual Revenue Growth Outlook

Comparison with Analyst Projections

It expects annual revenue growth between 3% and 6%, compared with analysts' average estimate of 3.9%.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Strong Q4 performance: $18.68 billion in revenue vs. $18.03 billion estimate, highlighting robust client spending in consulting and managed services markets (sec.gov).
  • Full-year revenue growth guidance of 3%–6% surpasses LSEG analysts’ 3.9% estimate, signaling optimism amid economic uncertainty (sec.gov).
  • Q3 bookings remain solid (e.g., 104 large client bookings year‑to‑date up 13%), and AI-related demand continues to underpin growth potential (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Accenture's fourth-quarter revenue compare to analyst estimates?
Accenture reported $18.68 billion in Q4 revenue, beating the $18.03 billion average analyst estimate.
What is driving Accenture's positive revenue outlook?
Strong client demand for both consulting and managed-services is driving the positive outlook.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation mix

Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation mix

Image for Analysis-Romania's political stalemate intensifies rating pressure before S&P review

Analysis-Romania's political stalemate intensifies rating pressure before S&P review

Image for Bond markets slide again, Micron earnings help tech stocks

Bond markets slide again, Micron earnings help tech stocks

Image for Pound falls to three-month lows as investors fret over rates, oil

Pound falls to three-month lows as investors fret over rates, oil

Image for TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says

TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says

Image for Explainer-Why are world bond markets selling off again?

Explainer-Why are world bond markets selling off again?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Finland's Kone prepares sale of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns, sources say
Exclusive-Finland's Kone prepares sale of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns, sources say
Image for US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Image for EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases, EU official says
EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases, EU official says
Image for UK's latest Russia sanctions target ships and disinformation networks
UK's latest Russia sanctions target ships and disinformation networks
Image for FTSE 100 hits three-month low as surging bond yields hit risk appetite
FTSE 100 hits three-month low as surging bond yields hit risk appetite
Image for Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports to bolster stocks, sources say
Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports to bolster stocks, sources say
Image for Explainer-How France's 2027 budget battle could play out
Explainer-How France's 2027 budget battle could play out
Image for France demands belt-tightening in 2027 budget as investors sour on its debt
France demands belt-tightening in 2027 budget as investors sour on its debt
Image for France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says
France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says
Image for ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
Image for Netherlands reports four more deaths from West Nile virus
Netherlands reports four more deaths from West Nile virus
View All Finance Posts