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Europe's defence spending props up shrinking refining sector, says VAROPreem CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe's defence spending props up shrinking refining sector, says VAROPreem CEO 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Europe’s Defence Spending Helps Support Oil Refining Sector Amid Decline

Impact of Increased Defence Spending on Europe’s Oil Refining Industry

Rising Demand for Fuel Driven by Defence Needs

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Europe's shrinking oil refining sector is benefiting from rising demand for the fuel needed to support government defence plans, the CEO of one of the continent's biggest refiners said.

European Union member states' defence spending rose for the 11th year running in 2025 to €418 billion ($472 billion), marking a 75% increase since 2021, with further gains forecast for this year, data from the European Council shows.

Government Strategies and Industry Response

"Every conversation I'm having with European governments today is all about how do you maintain resilience, how do you maintain continuity of supply? I would say that period between 2015 and 2022 the entire focus was how could you shut refineries down," VAROPreem CEO Dev Sanyal told Reuters on Thursday.

"European governments realise that there's a need for more fuel. There's (also) a need for more energy because of the competitive advantage Europe wants to achieve on AI," he added.

Decline in Refining Capacity Across Europe

Closures and Conversions of Refineries

Since 2009, 30 of around 100 refineries operating in Europe have been closed or converted and at least seven converted into biorefineries, severely curbing the capacity to produce diesel, gasoline or jet fuel in the European Union, Britain, Norway and Switzerland, a report by trade group FuelsEurope said.

Challenges for Military and Industrial Supply

"Now, with defence spending, you realise that whether you have F-35s (US-made fighter jets), you have Leopard tanks, they don't run on biogas," said the CEO of Swiss-headquartered VAROPreem, which has a capacity of around 530,000 barrels per day with refineries in Sweden, Switzerland and Germany.

Refining capacity in EU countries, Britain, Turkey, Ukraine and Switzerland stood at 14.4 million bpd last year, down from 17.5 million bpd in 2009, according to the Statistical Review of World Energy most recently published by the Energy Institute.

Market Effects: Diesel Prices and Global Pressures

Price Surges and Geopolitical Factors

Diesel prices have rocketed since the Iran war choked off vital shipping lanes and following sustained attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.

The benchmark European diesel futures contract has hit highs above $14 a metric ton since the Iran war began, levels last seen in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

US Influence and Stockpile Concerns

Meanwhile, US retail diesel prices hit a record $6.50 per gallon this month, with US pressure on Europe to release diesel stockpiles rising, sources said.

($1 = 0.8851 euros)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Ahmad Ghaddar, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Seher Dareen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • EU defence spending rose to €418 bn in 2025 and is forecast to reach €454 bn in 2026, reinforcing demand for fuel supplies tied to military resilience (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Since 2009, around 26–35 refineries across Europe have closed or been converted, slashing capacity by roughly 13–20%, reducing margin buffers and exposing the sector to supply shocks (fuelseurope.eu)
  • European diesel markets are under strain with both futures surging and U.S. diesel retail prices at record highs above $6 per gallon amid the Iran war, amplifying pressure on Europe to draw down diesel reserves (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is European defence spending impacting the oil refining sector?
Rising defence spending in Europe is increasing demand for fuel, which benefits the continent's shrinking oil refining sector.
How much has EU defence spending increased since 2021?
EU member states' defence spending rose by 75% since 2021, reaching €418 billion in 2025.
What has caused the decline in European refining capacity?
Around 30 refineries have closed or converted since 2009, reducing the ability to produce diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel.
Why are diesel prices rising in Europe?
Diesel prices have surged due to the Iran war impacting shipping lanes and persistent attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.
What locations are relevant to Europe's refining sector according to the article?
Key locations include Sweden, Switzerland, and Germany, where VAROPreem operates refineries.

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