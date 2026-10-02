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Finance

Spain second-hand home price growth slows in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Finance Real estate Housing market Spain property prices

Spain Second-Hand Home Price Growth Slows but Reaches All-Time High in Q3

Trends and Analysis of Spain's Second-Hand Housing Market in Q3

Year-on-Year Price Increases and Index Comparisons

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Prices of second-hand homes in Spain rose 11.8% year-on-year to €2,930 ($3,297) per square metre in the third quarter, slowing down from a 16.6% increase in the year-ago period, according to a price index published by property website Idealista on Friday.

A separate index released on Wednesday by Fotocasa put third-quarter growth at 13.8%, down from 17% in the same period of 2025, with prices at €3,136 per square metre.

Short-Term Cooling in Price Growth

• Both gauges point to a cooling in the pace of increases in the short term: Idealista recorded a 0.5% rise from the previous quarter and a 0.2% monthly gain, while Fotocasa reported a 0.1% quarterly increase

Market Impact and Social Response

Affordability Challenges and Protests

• The surge in Spanish home prices and rents, which has put housing out of reach for many, has sparked protests in several cities following the eviction of a woman in her eighties and prompted the government to propose legal reforms

All-Time Highs and Historical Context

• Idealista said second-hand home prices — the market's main benchmark — hit an all-time high of €2,933 per square metre in July

• After the Spanish property bubble burst between 2008 and 2013, prices began to rise sharply in late 2017 and have risen 85.4% since September that year, Idealista data showed

Expert Insights and Future Outlook

Supply, Demand, and Price Moderation

• Fotocasa's head of research and spokesperson, María Matos, warned that in a market strained by active demand and insufficient supply, moderation did not mean prices were falling

Household Purchasing Power and Housing Access

• "Buyers' purchasing power is starting to set a limit. Prices have reached very high levels and the effort required to access housing is at increasingly demanding levels for households," Matos said

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8886 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; additional reporting by Tomás Cobos; Editing by Diti Pujara)

Key Takeaways

  • Idealista reports Q3 2026 price at €2,930/m² (+11.8 % yoy), down from +16.6 % a year earlier; modest +0.5 % qoq and +0.2 % monthly gains (idealista.com)
  • Fotocasa shows Q3 2026 year‑on‑year increase of 13.8 % to €3,136/m², with only a +0.1 % quarterly rise (prensa.fotocasa.es)
  • Housing affordability is strained—prices and rents have surged, sparking protests after an eviction and prompting the government to propose reforms including eviction bans and rent measures (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Spain's second-hand home prices rise in Q3?
Second-hand home prices in Spain rose 11.8% year-on-year to €2,930 per square metre in the third quarter, according to Idealista.
Are Spanish home price increases slowing down?
Yes, price growth slowed compared to the previous year, with Idealista reporting a 11.8% rise in Q3 versus 16.6% a year earlier.
What are the latest Spanish housing price indices saying?
Both Idealista and Fotocasa indices report slowing growth rates, suggesting a cooling in the pace of increases in Spain's housing market.
What has caused protest over Spanish housing prices?
The surge in home prices and rents, which has put housing out of reach for many, sparked protests following the eviction of an elderly woman.
What factors are limiting further price increases in Spain’s housing market?
Buyers’ reduced purchasing power and high existing home prices are limiting further increases despite strong demand and low supply.

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