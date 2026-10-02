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Dollar at 17-month high as global bond rout hits euro - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar at 17-month high as global bond rout hits euro

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Dollar Reaches 17-Month High as Global Bond Sell-Off Weakens the Euro

US Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Bond Market Turmoil

By Ankur Banerjee

Market Overview and Recent Movements

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The US dollar headed for its third straight week of gains on Friday, perched at a 17-month high as a bond market rout pushed borrowing costs across the globe to multi-decade peaks in the face of inflationary fears over higher oil prices. 

Investors were reeling from a steep global bond sell-off on Thursday that sent yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasuries to 5.344%, their highest since 2002, ahead of a US jobs report that could influence the near-term policy outlook.

The 10-year yield was last at 5.249% in early trading on Friday while the rest of the bond market also steadied.

Impact on Major Currencies

The euro was at $1.1237, hugging its lowest level since May 2025, dragged by worries around France's fiscal health. The yen was steady at 158 per US dollar after data showed annual core inflation in Tokyo accelerated in September at the fastest pace in 10 months.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 102.08, set for a 1% gain this week, its third consecutive weekly gain, a run it last had in May 2025.    

Expert Insights and Market Drivers

Sticky Inflation and Fiscal Risks

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo, said investors are confronting the uncomfortable mix of sticky inflation, heavy government borrowing and large bond supply. 

"The fact that long-end yields are pushing higher even as expectations for an immediate Fed hike have eased suggests this is increasingly about the term premium and fiscal risk, not just the next Fed decision," she said.

Federal Reserve Policy and Economic Data

Data on Wednesday showed US consumer prices rose less than expected in August, along with downward revisions to July's figure, leading traders to rein in wagers of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve later this month.

Two of the Fed’s top policymakers this week staked out an unusually clear case for taking in more data before deciding about another hike. 

That has sharpened the focus on the US payroll report due later in the day, with data likely to show that job growth slowed in September and the unemployment rate is forecast to have been 4.1% for a third straight month.

"With the Fed now myopically focused on inflation and price pressures, a hot wages print could prove particularly influential for US rates, Treasuries and the USD," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. 

Global Reactions and Currency Performance

Commodity Prices and Other Major Currencies

Brent crude futures were back above $100 per barrel as traders kept an eye on the stalled talks between US and Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.

Sterling was at $1.3187 while the Australian dollar was 0.18% softer at $0.6918, both hovering around their three-month lows. The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.22% to $0.5591, hitting its lowest level since November 2025.

Flight to Safety and Risk Sentiment

"Clearly the market is not pricing for a hawkish Fed," said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. "This is a flight-to-safety move spurred on by developments in Europe. In this scenario expect the dollar index and the yen to strengthen at the same time." 

Euro Weakness and European Risks

Much of the dollar's recent strength has come at the expense of the euro as the rising political risk in Europe and the energy shock from the seven-month-long war in the Middle East dented sentiment on the single currency.  

The euro has also struggled against the yen and the Swiss franc, while yields on French debt have surged to a 14-year high as worries about France's shaky finances swirl.

Pepperstone's Weston said the nature of the dollar move is shifting. "Increasingly, the story is becoming less about US exceptionalism and more about problems elsewhere, particularly in Europe."

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Global bond rout pushed US 10‑year Treasury yields to roughly 5.34%, the highest level since early 2002 (investing.com).
  • Dollar climbed to a 17‑month high versus the euro, dipping below $1.123 for the first time since May 2025 (live.euronext.com).
  • Markets grapple with sticky inflation, heavy government debt and supply concerns, driving safe‑haven flows into the dollar (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the US dollar reached a 17-month high?
The US dollar rose due to a global bond sell-off, rising yields on US Treasuries, and inflationary concerns, leading investors to seek safer assets.
How has the euro performed against the dollar?
The euro dropped to its lowest level since May 2025, pressured by worries over France's fiscal health and broader European risks.
What impact did the bond market rout have on borrowing costs?
The bond sell-off pushed US 10-year Treasury yields to their highest since 2002, raising borrowing costs globally.
What are investors watching for after the bond sell-off?
Investors are focused on the upcoming US jobs report and its potential influence on Federal Reserve rate decisions.
Why is the dollar's strength currently tied to global events?
Recent dollar strength is attributed more to problems in Europe and global political risks than just US economic performance.

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