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Spain orders probe after rights group alleges troops abused migrants in Ceuta - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain orders probe after rights group alleges troops abused migrants in Ceuta

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Spain Launches Inquiry into Military Abuse of Migrants in Ceuta after Report

Investigation and Allegations of Military Abuse in Ceuta

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spain's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had alerted prosecutors to an Amnesty International report alleging the military tortured or mistreated migrants in Ceuta, and ordered an internal probe into whether any personnel were to blame.

Amnesty International's Accusations

The rights group accused members of Spain's armed forces of torture and other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment of migrants stranded in the North African enclave after over 72,000 crossed the border from Morocco in late July.

Though most of the migrants later went back, at least 10,000 remain in the tiny Spanish enclave in North Africa, straining local resources and fuelling tensions.

Documented Cases and Patterns of Abuse

Amnesty International Spain Director Esteban Beltran told Reuters the group had documented 22 cases of torture and abuse by military personnel. In what he said appeared to be a pattern, troops had pursued, beaten and humiliated migrants, including women and unaccompanied children, in nighttime operations.

Evidence and Methods of Abuse

Amnesty said photographs and videos it reviewed were consistent with allegations of excessive force, including images of hooded personnel striking migrants and spraying their faces with irritants before pushing them across the border.

Official Response and Ongoing Investigation

"In view of the report made public by Amnesty International, it has been agreed to send the report to the prosecutor's office and the duty court in Ceuta, and to instruct the Operations Command to investigate and clarify any possible individual responsibilities," the Defence Ministry said.

Calls for Accountability and Humanitarian Action

Amnesty's Beltran welcomed the move but said it should have come sooner, calling for an exhaustive investigation and the suspension of any military personnel implicated.

"These individuals cannot remain in their duties for a single minute longer, at least as a precautionary measure, until responsibilities are determined," he said.

Amnesty also called for improved humanitarian assistance for migrants still sleeping rough in Ceuta.

"This situation has worried us greatly. They are living in deplorable conditions," Beltran said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Emma PinedoEditing by Andrei Khalip and Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • Amnesty International documented 22 cases of alleged torture and ill‑treatment by military personnel in Ceuta, notably by Regulares and Legion units, including beatings, humiliation, and the use of irritants (es.euronews.com).
  • The Defence Ministry has sent the report to the Ceuta prosecutor’s office and duty court, and tasked its Operations Command with an internal probe to establish potential personal accountability (europapress.es).
  • The allegations come amid a wider migrant crisis: over 72,000 crossed into Ceuta at the end of July, with around 10,000 remaining amid strained resources and urgent humanitarian concerns (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Spain ordered an investigation in Ceuta?
Spain's Defence Ministry ordered an investigation following an Amnesty International report alleging that military personnel tortured or mistreated migrants in Ceuta.
What did Amnesty International report about Ceuta?
Amnesty International documented 22 cases of torture and other abuses by Spanish military personnel against migrants stranded in Ceuta.
How many migrants remain in Ceuta according to the report?
At least 10,000 migrants remain in Ceuta after over 72,000 crossed the border from Morocco in late July.
What action has the Defence Ministry taken?
The Defence Ministry has alerted prosecutors, ordered an internal probe, and tasked the Operations Command to clarify any possible responsibilities.
What recommendations were made regarding humanitarian aid in Ceuta?
Amnesty International has called for improved humanitarian assistance for migrants still sleeping rough in Ceuta.

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