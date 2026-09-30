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BMW bets on cuts, new models and AI to revive its fortunes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW bets on cuts, new models and AI to revive its fortunes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive BMW

BMW Launches AI-Driven Restructuring Plan to Restore Profits and Growth

BMW's Strategic Response to Industry Challenges

By Christina Amann and Rachel More

AI Integration and Management Restructuring

MUNICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - BMW set out a restructuring plan on Wednesday centred on AI, management cuts and two new model launches as the German luxury automaker seeks to restore investor confidence after a string of profit warnings and a deep slump in its share price.

Industry Pressures and Profit Warnings

As Europe's car industry struggles with weak demand, Chinese competition and US tariffs, BMW's reputation for stability took a hit in June when it issued its third profit warning linked to weak performance in China in just over three years.

Cost-Cutting Measures and Job Reductions

The company responded with a redundancy programme expected to affect about 8,000 jobs in Germany, joining rivals Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz in cutting costs.

Investor Event and Financial Targets

BMW, whose shares have fallen more than a third over the past year to their lowest level in more than six years, unveiled the recovery plan during a two-day investor event at its Gut Schwaerzenbach retreat in Bavaria and at its Munich headquarters.

Margin Goals and Timeline

It set a medium-term target for margins in its core automotive business of 3% to 5% by 2028. By the early 2030s, BMW aims to return to a margin range of 8% to 10%, up from 2.3% in its latest results.

Role of AI in Streamlining Operations

By mid-2027, the group aims to cut divisions and associated management roles by a fifth. AI will play a central role in efforts to streamline the company and speed up decision-making, it said.

CEO's Perspective on the Restructuring

CEO Milan Nedeljković said that the plans would help BMW "meet the increasingly fierce competition that will define this industry in the coming years."

"It's not a cost-savings programme," said the former production head, who took over as CEO in May.

Product Strategy and Market Adaptation

New Model Launches and Market Segmentation

The group is also adapting its product strategy to diverging trends in key markets, planning an entry-level EV for Europe from 2028 while targeting wealthier US consumers with a new luxury SUV.

China Market Focus and Localization

In China, BMW plans to further localise production and rely more on local partners for technologies including autonomous driving and integrated software. It is also examining potential exports from China to Southeast Asia.

Adapting to Rapid Market Changes

"Under increasingly challenging conditions, we have defined initial measures to reposition ourselves and will implement them with strong momentum," Nedeljković said, adding that BMW could not have foreseen how rapidly the Chinese market was changing and was therefore cautious with its forecast.

Global Market Pressures

Competition from Chinese Brands

Western carmakers have seen Chinese consumers shift rapidly towards domestic brands, hurting sales in the world's largest auto market, long a key profit driver.

US Tariffs and BMW's Position

US tariffs have added to the pressure, although BMW is less exposed than some rivals because of its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

(Reporting by Christina Amann and Rachel More. Editing by Ludwig Burger and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Restructuring includes AI to streamline decision‐making and cut about 8,000 jobs in Germany, mainly in admin and development (investing.com)
  • BMW sets automotive operating margin targets of 3–5% by 2028 and 8–10% by early 2030s, up from 2.3% most recently (boursorama.com)
  • Product strategy includes a 2028 entry‑level EV for Europe and a luxury SUV for the U.S., plus increased localization and tech cooperation in China (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is included in BMW's new restructuring plan?
BMW's restructuring plan focuses on AI-driven streamlining, management cuts, job reductions, and launching two new vehicle models.
Why is BMW implementing cost-cutting and management reductions?
BMW is cutting costs in response to weak demand, Chinese competition, US tariffs, and a decline in its share price after multiple profit warnings.
How will AI be used in BMW's recovery strategy?
AI will be central to streamlining BMW's operations, improving efficiency, and speeding up decision-making as part of its restructuring.
What are BMW's margin targets under the new plan?
BMW aims for 3-5% automotive margins by 2028 and to return to 8-10% margins by the early 2030s.
How is BMW adjusting its strategy for key markets like China and the US?
BMW plans to localize production in China, use local partners, and focus US efforts on luxury SUVs while introducing an entry-level EV in Europe.

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