GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Factbox-Key points of BMW's strategy update - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Factbox-Key points of BMW's strategy update

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Automotive Strategy BMW Markets

BMW Strategy Update: Main Targets and Innovations for the Next Decade

Key Highlights from BMW's Capital Markets Event

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - BMW is holding a two-day capital markets event to brief investors about the premium carmaker's strategy, the first for new CEO Milan Nedeljkovic, who took over in May.

Here are the main points of the update:

Targets

Profit Margin and Cash Flow Goals

- The group aims for an 8% to 10% automotive profit margin by the start of the next decade and automotive free cash flow of more than €7 billion ($8 billion). That compares with 2026 targets of 1% to 3% and more than €2.5 billion, respectively

Interim Targets for 2028

- In 2028, the group expects an operating margin of 3% to 5% as an interim target, with free cash flow of more than €5 billion

Portfolio and Organizational Changes

- The group plans to reduce model variants across its portfolio, and there will be no successor to the BMW2 Series Active Tourer

- By mid-2027, BMW will cut the number of divisions and related management roles by 20%, "with a comparable reduction at the organisational levels below"

China

Production and Market Strategy

- In China, local production of high-volume categories will be expanded, while imports will be limited to models with the highest profit margins

Localization Targets

- BMW aims to raise the share of locally manufactured vehicles specifically tailored to Chinese customer preferences to at least 95% by 2030. The current level is "just under 90%", it said

Export Expansion

- BMW is considering expanding exports of vehicles made in China to Southeast Asian markets

US

Luxury SUV Expansion

- BMW plans to expand its luxury SUV offering with a new model positioned above its current top-end BMW X7 series

Production and Regionalisation

- With its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina operating at full capacity due to the popularity of luxury SUVs, BMW is striving for "greater regionalisation" to expand global production of these models in other sales regions

Europe

Neue Klasse Electric Model

- BMW plans to introduce a new entry-segment fully electric model from the Neue Klasse range in 2028

Artificial Intelligence

AI Integration in Value Chain

- BMW plans to significantly expand the role of AI in its value chain

End-to-End AI Support

- In future, AI is expected to provide end-to-end support, from "initial technical requirements to testing and release"

Autonomous Driving

Navigation-Guided Assistance

- BMW will offer navigation-guided driver assistance in Germany based on the DCAS regulation, with other countries following in stages, such as the US

Critical Materials

Partnerships and Supply Chain Security

- The company will focus on new partnerships, including with competitors within the European Union, to secure supplies of critical raw materials and components, including semiconductors

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8807 euros)

(Compiled by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW targets automotive EBIT margin of 3%–5% by 2028 and 8%–10% by start of next decade, with automotive free cash flow over €7 billion (versus 2026 targets of 1%–3% margin and €2.5 billion) (wsau.com)
  • The company will reduce model variants, cut ~20% of divisions and management roles by mid‑2027, and discontinue the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (wsau.com)
  • BMW plans greater localisation—especially in China by raising locally tailored production to at least 95% by 2030—and expand its luxury SUV range in the US while introducing a Neue Klasse entry-level EV in Europe in 2028; AI will support development and operations, and partnerships will secure critical materials (wsau.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BMW's new profit margin targets?
BMW aims for an 8% to 10% automotive profit margin by the start of the next decade, with interim targets of 3% to 5% in 2028.
How is BMW expanding its presence in China?
BMW will expand local production of high-volume categories in China and aims for at least 95% of vehicles tailored to local customers by 2030.
What new models is BMW planning to introduce?
BMW plans to launch a new luxury SUV above the X7 series in the US and introduce an entry-level fully electric model in Europe by 2028.
How will BMW use artificial intelligence in its operations?
BMW will significantly expand AI to support its entire value chain, from technical requirements through testing and release.
What steps is BMW taking to secure critical materials?
BMW is pursuing new partnerships, including with competitors in the EU, to secure critical raw materials and components such as semiconductors.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia unleashes heavy attack on Ukrainian energy grid as winter looms

Russia unleashes heavy attack on Ukrainian energy grid as winter looms

Image for Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians and diplomats

Norway parliament probes Epstein links to politicians and diplomats

Image for BMW bets on cuts, new models and AI to revive its fortunes

BMW bets on cuts, new models and AI to revive its fortunes

Image for Spain orders probe after rights group alleges troops abused migrants in Ceuta

Spain orders probe after rights group alleges troops abused migrants in Ceuta

Image for Angry VW union to ratchet up dispute after labour deals cut short

Angry VW union to ratchet up dispute after labour deals cut short

Image for Soccer-A lot of lies told around Bazunu withdrawal from Israel fixtures, says Ireland coach

Soccer-A lot of lies told around Bazunu withdrawal from Israel fixtures, says Ireland coach

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US dollar retreats after softer-than-expected inflation data
US dollar retreats after softer-than-expected inflation data
Image for Romanian PM-designate Muresan loses confidence vote, prolonging political crisis
Romanian PM-designate Muresan loses confidence vote, prolonging political crisis
Image for Kering's de Meo says Italy remains key, rules out production shift
Kering's de Meo says Italy remains key, rules out production shift
Image for UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal
Image for Protesters camped out across Spain demand passage of housing measures
Protesters camped out across Spain demand passage of housing measures
Image for UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research
UK accuses China of using academics to spy on AI and other tech research
Image for Soccer-Man City could face years of legal battles after Premier League verdict, experts say
Soccer-Man City could face years of legal battles after Premier League verdict, experts say
Image for Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Oil gains as stalled US-Iran talks trump supply recovery
Image for Global stocks weather third-quarter AI, bond and crude maelstrom
Global stocks weather third-quarter AI, bond and crude maelstrom
Image for Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
Image for German cabinet approves long-term care insurance reform
German cabinet approves long-term care insurance reform
Image for Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike
Inflation jumps across euro zone, raising pressure on ECB to hike
View All Finance Posts