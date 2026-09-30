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Kering's de Meo says Italy remains key, rules out production shift - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kering's de Meo says Italy remains key, rules out production shift

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Kering CEO: Italy Remains Key to Production; No Relocation Planned

Kering's Commitment to Italian Production and Strategic Focus

Italy's Central Role in Kering's Manufacturing

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy remains central to Kering's plans, with the French luxury group having no intention of moving production out of the country, Chief Executive Luca de Meo said on Wednesday.

Kering's Position on Acquisitions and Investments

No Interest in Armani Stake

He also ruled out any interest in buying a minority stake in Armani, recalling that Kering was not mentioned in Giorgio Armani's will, and adding that the group was focusing on other challenges.

Production Decisions and Technical Requirements

Gucci Sneakers Production in China

Asked about Kering producing some sneakers for its Italian brand Gucci in China, de Meo said the decision was driven by specific technical requirements.

Reaffirming Commitment to Italy

"We have absolutely no intention to relocate production or anything of that sort," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan. 

"We have made it very clear that, given our ambitions, Italy's central role in our manufacturing system remains one of the cornerstones of our strategy," de Meo, an Italian national, said.

Supply Chain Reorganisation

Streamlining and Supplier Structure

The CEO added that the company was working on a planned reorganisation of its supply chain, which he described as having too many layers and being overly fragmented, even though 25% of suppliers account for 98% of total sourcing.

Leadership and Creative Direction

Rumours on Creative Directors

De Meo declined to comment on rumours about the possible departures of Anthony Vaccarello and Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative directors, respectively, of Kering brands Saint Laurent and Balenciaga.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 84–85% of Kering's production is based in Italy, with 95% destined for export, reinforcing Italy’s manufacturing importance (borsaitaliana.it).
  • Gucci’s ‘Made in China’ sneakers—a first for the brand—were produced abroad due to technical manufacturing requirements; de Meo insists there are no plans to relocate broader production (marketscreener.com).
  • Kering is reorganizing its fragmented supply chain—25% of suppliers account for 98% of sourcing—and has appointed a chief industrial officer to improve efficiency (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Kering move its production out of Italy?
No, Kering's CEO Luca de Meo stated that Italy will remain central to Kering's manufacturing strategy and there are no plans to relocate production.
Is Kering interested in buying a stake in Armani?
Kering has no interest in acquiring a stake in Armani, as stated by CEO Luca de Meo.
Why is some Gucci sneaker production happening in China?
Certain technical requirements prompted Kering to produce some Gucci sneakers in China, but this does not indicate a shift away from Italy.
What changes is Kering planning for its supply chain?
Kering plans to reorganize its supply chain to reduce fragmentation and streamline supplier layers.
Did Kering comment on the creative directors' possible departures?
Luca de Meo declined to comment on rumors about the possible departures of creative directors Anthony Vaccarello and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

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