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Protesters camped out across Spain demand passage of housing measures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Protesters camped out across Spain demand passage of housing measures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Protesters Demand Stronger Tenant Protections Amid Spain’s Housing Crisis

Spain Faces Mounting Pressure Over Housing Crisis and Tenant Rights

By David Latona and Guillermo Martinez

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters camped out on Madrid's main square and in other Spanish cities demanded on Wednesday that parliament swiftly approve new measures to protect tenants and curb the country's acute housing crisis. 

Eviction Sparks Nationwide Protests

The demonstrations were ignited last week by the dramatic eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her Madrid home of more than seven decades. Her case highlighted mounting pressure on long-term tenants in major cities and tourist hotspots, where soaring rents, gentrification and a shortage of affordable housing have fuelled social and political unrest.

Government Response and Legislative Action

Spain's leftist minority government passed two decrees on Tuesday with a host of measures, including a ban on evictions of vulnerable tenants until 2030, but their full implementation hinges on approval by the fragmented lower house, which is due to hold a vote on Friday.

Many activists said even those measures fell short of tackling the crisis.

Protesters’ Voices and Criticism of Government Measures

"It's not enough  — it might be a starting point or a stopgap," 32-year-old pharmaceutical worker Julio Gomez told Reuters, adding that he was willing to stay with his tent in Madrid's Puerta del Sol square for "as long as it takes".

Others criticised the government's decision to split the measures into two separate bills with the expectation that one, which automatically extends leases to prevent abusive rent hikes, would be rejected by a slim right-wing majority.

"They've done it so that one gets approved and the stronger one gets rejected, just to sneak one through by the skin of its teeth," said veterinarian Gonzalo Sanchez, 26. 

Activists Fight Evictions and Advocate for Tenants

ACTIVISTS FIGHT EVICTIONS

Madrid's Tenants' Union, which organised the initial protests, described some of the measures as "crumbs", although it also called the government's move a "historic victory" for the social movement. 

Recent Eviction Cases and Public Outcry

Meanwhile, dozens gathered on Wednesday in Burjassot, near Valencia, to block the eviction of Daniel Gonzalez, a university professor who has lived at his home since 2009. Faced with the protest, court officials agreed to postpone his eviction for at least 10 days.

Gonzalez said he has paid rent on time for more than 17 years, despite the property changing hands among investment funds, but after a legal dispute lasting nearly a decade the courts ultimately backed the owner.

The public outcry over last week's eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal in Madrid led to a deal with her landlord, property firm Urbagestion, to let her stay in the apartment with unchanged rent. She remains in hospital following the eviction but is expected to return home in the coming days. 

Landlord Response and Tensions

Urbagestion's co-owner, Ricardo Alonso, told newspaper El Economista he and his partner had faced a pressure campaign over the eviction, citing the delivery of a box containing live cockroaches.

(Reporting by David Latona and Guillermo Martínez; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Eviction of 87‑year‑old Maricarmen from her seven‑decade home triggered mass tent protests and nationwide outrage (reutersconnect.com).
  • Protesters have camped in Puerta del Sol since Sept 26, with nearly 1,000 people present by Sept 29, demanding stronger tenant protections (reutersconnect.com).
  • Government proposed decrees include a ban on evictions for vulnerable tenants until 2030 and automatic lease renewals, but activists say the split‑bill approach is a tactic to weaken the strongest measures (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are protesters camping in Madrid and other Spanish cities?
Protesters are demanding the swift approval of new housing measures to protect tenants and address Spain's acute housing crisis.
What triggered the recent housing protests in Spain?
The eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal after over 70 years in her home sparked widespread protests and public outcry.
What measures has the Spanish government introduced to address the crisis?
The government issued two decrees, including a ban on evictions of vulnerable tenants until 2030 and automatic lease extensions to prevent rent hikes.
Are activists satisfied with the government’s housing measures?
Some activists say the new measures are insufficient, calling them a starting point but not enough to fully address the housing crisis.
How have landlords and property firms responded to the protests?
Some landlords, like Urbagestion, reached deals with tenants amid pressure campaigns, but property owners also reported receiving threats and intimidation.

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