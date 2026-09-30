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Turkish court orders access ban on popular news portal over 'LGBTQ+ propaganda'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Turkish Court Bans Access to T24 News Portal for 'LGBTQ+ Propaganda'

Overview of the Court Decision and Its Implications

Details of the Access Ban

ANKARA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Turkish court has ordered access to the website and social media accounts of independent news portal T24 to be blocked over content deemed "LGBT propaganda", the Justice Ministry said on Wednesday.

Background: Government Investigation Targeting LGBTQ+ Groups

The "My Family is Safe" Operation

Dozens of people were jailed earlier this month under an investigation targeting LGBTQ+ groups in Turkey, dubbed "My Family is Safe", which the government says is aimed at protecting children and family values.

Specifics of the Court Order

As part of the investigation, Istanbul's 1st Criminal Court of Peace ordered the blocking of T24's website and social media accounts after authorities found that the outlet had produced 118 pieces of content over the past year deemed to constitute "LGBT propaganda", the ministry said in a statement.

The decision was sent to Turkey's Cyber Security Presidency for implementation.

Reactions and Wider Crackdown

T24's Response

T24 said it had not yet received official notification of the access ban and would appeal once it did.

Broader Impact on LGBTQ+ Media and Activists

Turkish authorities have already blocked access to websites and social media accounts belonging to LGBTQ+ associations, activists and independent media outlets as part of the investigation, including the X account of Amnesty International's Turkey branch.

International and Human Rights Response

European Union's Concerns

The crackdown has drawn criticism from rights groups and European officials. The European Union has expressed concern over the arrests and the blocking of websites and social media accounts and called on Ankara to uphold freedom of expression and media freedom.

Human Rights Watch Statement

Human Rights Watch has said the crackdown threatens fundamental rights and the rule of law and called on authorities to end the targeting of LGBTQ+ groups and activists.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever and Ece ToksabayEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey’s “My Family Is Safe” operation is a sweeping judicial campaign launched in mid‑September 2026 targeting LGBTQ+ organizations, activists, journalists and independent media outlets across at least 15 provinces, resulting in detentions of over 160 individuals and the blocking of hundreds of URLs and social media accounts. (acleddata.com)
  • As part of this crackdown, Istanbul’s 1st Criminal Court of Peace ordered the blocking of T24’s website and social media accounts, citing 118 pieces of content deemed as “LGBT propaganda”; the decision was forwarded to the Cyber Security Presidency, though T24 said it has not yet received formal notice and intends to appeal. (apnews.com)
  • The clampdown has extended beyond T24 to include LGBTQ+ associations like Kaos GL, human rights organizations such as Amnesty International’s Turkey branch, and journalists—including freelance journalist Tuğba Tekerek—prompting criticism from international bodies like the EU, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International over threats to freedom of expression and rule of law. (t24.com.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a Turkish court block access to T24's website?
The court blocked T24's website over content deemed as 'LGBTQ+ propaganda' as part of an ongoing investigation.
Which authority implemented the access ban on T24?
The Istanbul 1st Criminal Court of Peace ordered the ban, and the decision was sent to Turkey's Cyber Security Presidency.
How has the international community responded to the ban?
The European Union and human rights groups have criticized the crackdown, urging Turkey to uphold media and expression freedoms.
What is the 'My Family is Safe' investigation?
It is a government initiative targeting LGBTQ+ groups in Turkey, officially aiming to protect children and family values.
What action has T24 said it will take following the ban?
T24 stated it would appeal the access ban once it receives official notification.

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