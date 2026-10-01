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Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Survey Reveals Most Believe Social Media Harms Democracy and Spreads Rumors

Public Perceptions and Global Responses to Social Media's Impact

Rising Concerns Over Social Media's Influence

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A growing number of people think social media manipulates and divides people and harms democracy, Pew Research Center said on Thursday, echoing rising concern and tighter scrutiny across the world.

Legal and Governmental Actions Against Social Media Platforms

Lawsuits and Settlements Involving Major Platforms

Companies running popular social platforms, including Meta, Snap and TikTok, have faced thousands of lawsuits and paid large sums to settle claims that they harmed users. Governments, meanwhile, have sought foolproof ways to protect their citizens’ privacy.

Policy Changes and Regulatory Proposals

Australia's Approach to Social Media Regulation

Australia has proposed rules to let users opt out of algorithmically recommended feeds, after becoming the first country to ban social media for children under 16. Pew’s latest survey showed that 82% of Australian adults support the government's move to restrict social media access for children.

Mixed Views on Social Media's Role in Society

A majority of respondents said social media informs people and gives them a voice in politics, but there was a broad rise in those who now see social media as a "bad thing" compared to 2022, according to the report.

Global Differences in Perceptions of Social Media

Wealthier vs. Developing Countries

People in wealthier countries, including the US, Canada and UK, are more inclined to believe that social media is harming democracy, versus their counterparts in economies with lower gross domestic product per capita — such as Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria.

The United States: A Case Study in Skepticism

The US is among the most skeptical, with 64% of adult respondents saying social media harms democracy. The share of people who consider social media bad for democracy increased in 16 of 26 countries where older data was available.

Survey Methodology and Scope

Pew Research said it surveyed more than 45,000 people in 37 countries, while polling an additional 5,511 US adults on American social media use.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Pew finds growing global distrust of social media’s effects on democratic processes, with skepticism highest in countries like the U.S.
  • 64% of U.S. adults now say social media harms democracy—the most negative view among 26 countries with trend data.
  • In Australia, 82% back the under‑16 social media ban and the 'My Feed, My Way' proposal allowing users to opt out of algorithmic recommendations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do people view social media's impact on democracy?
The survey found a growing number of people believe social media manipulates, divides users, and harms democracy.
What actions are governments taking regarding social media?
Governments are seeking better privacy protections; Australia has proposed rules to let users opt out of algorithmic feeds and banned social media for children under 16.
How do attitudes toward social media vary between countries?
People in wealthier countries like the US, UK, and Canada are more likely to see social media as harmful to democracy compared to those in lower GDP countries.
What percentage of Australians support restricting children's social media access?
82% of Australian adults support the government's move to restrict social media access for children.
How widespread was the Pew Research survey?
Pew Research surveyed more than 45,000 people in 37 countries and polled an additional 5,511 US adults.

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