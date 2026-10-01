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BoE's Mann criticises monetary policy response to Iran shock - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Mann criticises monetary policy response to Iran shock

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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BoE's Catherine Mann Critiques Central Bank's Response to Iran War Shock

Analysis of BoE's Policy and Communication During the Iran War Shock

Catherine Mann's Criticism of BoE's Response

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setter Catherine Mann criticised on Thursday the central bank's response to the Middle East shock, adding that its communications may have contributed to tighter financial conditions in ways that should be of no comfort to officials.

Market Reaction and Inflation Expectations

Mann said the rise in market borrowing costs after the outbreak of the Iran war — which some of her colleagues think is helping bear down on inflation — actually reflected expectations of higher inflation and possibly a "monetary policy uncertainty premium".

Tracing the Uncertainty Premium to BoE's Initial Response

She traced that premium to the BoE's initial response in March to the outbreak of war in Iran, when it held interest rates with a message that she said was perceived by investors as "wait mode", rather than taking necessary action to control inflation.

Implications for Financial Conditions

"These premia raise nominal yields without necessarily tightening the real financial conditions that matter for demand and inflation. In my view, real financial conditions are insufficiently tight," Mann said in a speech at the Nomura London Macro Forum.

Background on Catherine Mann

Mann, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, is widely regarded as the BoE's most hawkish policymaker.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • Mann argues that the Bank’s March ‘wait mode’ messaging following the Iran conflict may have created a ‘monetary policy uncertainty premium,’ elevating nominal yields despite insufficient tightening of real financial conditions.
  • She believes that market reactions following the February 2026 Iran war reflected inflation expectations and uncertainty rather than central expectations of rate hikes, as confirmed by BoE analysis of risk premia in OIS curves.
  • As one of the most hawkish voices on the MPC, Mann stresses that while financial conditions appear tighter due to these premia, they aren’t tight enough to rein in inflation effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Catherine Mann criticize about the BoE's response to the Iran shock?
Catherine Mann criticized the Bank of England's decision to hold interest rates after the Iran war, suggesting the communication was perceived as indecisive and contributed to monetary policy uncertainty.
How did the market react to the BoE's initial response to the Iran war?
The market saw a rise in borrowing costs, reflecting expectations of higher inflation and a 'monetary policy uncertainty premium' after the BoE's initial response.
What is a 'monetary policy uncertainty premium'?
A monetary policy uncertainty premium refers to additional interest investors demand due to perceived indecisiveness or lack of clear action from policymakers.
What did Mann say about real financial conditions?
Mann stated that real financial conditions remained insufficiently tight, despite higher nominal yields following the BoE's policy decisions.
Who is Catherine Mann within the Bank of England?
Catherine Mann is an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee and is known as the BoE's most hawkish policymaker.

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