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Factbox-What is in France's 2027 budget? - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-What is in France's 2027 budget?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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France's 2027 Budget: Major Tax, Spending, and Pension Reforms Detailed

Overview of France's 2027 Budget Proposal

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government delivered its 2027 budget on Thursday, including a package of measures meant to get its deficit-reduction plans on track with targeted savings and tax increases.

The following are the main new measures in the bill that was sent to lawmakers, who will likely amend the legislation substantially in parliament in the coming weeks.

Main Tax Measures

Employer Payroll Contributions

Employer payroll contributions: A reduction in a tax break employers get on low and mid-level salaries if their employees receive bonuses such as profit-sharing or incentive schemes. It would raise about €3.8 billion ($4.29 billion) in 2027.

A freeze on tax relief on low-wage payroll contributions, to raise €2.9 billion.

Pension-Related Tax Changes

Pensions: A €3,000 cap on a tax break for retirees' professional expenses, to raise €1.4 billion.

Other Tax Increases

Motorway Concessions

Motorway concessions: An increase in a tax on long-distance transport infrastructure, which could raise about €800 million more per year.

Sugar Tax

Sugar tax: An extension on a levy on sweetened drinks to include ultra-processed foods high in sugar, to bring in €300 million.

Spending Measures

Pension Spending Adjustments

Pensions: Those over €1,260 a month will not be increased in line with inflation, saving €4.1 billion. A reduction in a tax break that retirees receive for professional expenses, to bring in another €1.4 billion.

Health and Sick Pay Reforms

Health Spending

Health spending: Measures, including cuts to medicine prices, to keep it in check and save about €4 billion.

Sick Pay

Sick pay: Reforms to allowances made to workers when they are on sick leave, aimed at saving €1 billion. A lowering in the ceiling on sick pay for work accidents, to generate €800 million in savings.

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The budget targets a deficit reduction from about 5.4 % in 2026 to 5 % of GDP in 2027, later than previously planned targets to reach under 3 % by 2027. (lemonde.fr)
  • Debt servicing costs are expected to climb, with public debt projected to hit about 121.7 % of GDP in 2027 and interest payments rising to around €91 billion. (lemonde.fr)
  • Besides the tax and spending cuts, the government plans restrained public spending growth (+0.6 % above inflation), frozen pensions for higher earners, and controlled health expenditure (+2 % cap), amid strong pressure on public services and upcoming presidential election debates. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main tax measures in France's 2027 budget?
Key tax measures include reducing employer payroll tax breaks, freezing tax relief on low-wage payroll contributions, capping retirees' expense deductions, increasing motorway concession taxes, and extending the sugar tax.
How will the 2027 budget affect pensions in France?
Pensions over €1,260 per month won't rise with inflation, and the tax break for professional expenses for retirees is capped at €3,000.
What savings measures are planned for health spending?
The budget outlines measures to control health spending, such as cuts to medicine prices and reforms to sick pay allowances, aiming to save about €4 billion.
How will sick pay rules change under the 2027 budget?
The budget proposes reforms to sick leave allowances and a lowered ceiling on sick pay for work accidents to generate €1.8 billion in savings.
What is the expected impact of the sugar tax extension?
Extending the levy on sweetened drinks to ultra-processed high-sugar foods is expected to bring in €300 million annually.

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