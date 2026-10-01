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China driving worrying rise in EU imports, Commission official says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China driving worrying rise in EU imports, Commission official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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China Fuels Worrying Surge in EU Imports as Commission Intensifies Talks

By Philip Blenkinsop

Rising Imports and EU Response

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nearly a quarter of imports into the European Union are rising at a "worrying" rate, driven primarily by goods from China, the European Commission's chief trade enforcement officer said on Thursday.

Sectors Most Affected by Import Growth

Denis Redonnet told the European Parliament that sectors facing sustained and abnormal import growth included machinery, textiles, basic metals and chemicals.

Commission's Engagement with China

Redonnet was addressing the parliament's trade committee as the Commission intensifies discussions with Beijing to address the EU's goods trade deficit with China of €360 billion ($407 billion) in 2025.

Trade Imbalance and Ongoing Negotiations

Chinese imports into the bloc have been rising while EU exports to China have fallen by a similar rate, and Brussels hopes to agree some form of Chinese export management this month.

Concerns Over Import Trends

"It is of serious concern that the import surveillance or barometer results... show potentially worrying trends for almost a quarter of all imports into the EU at the moment," Redonnet said. "And China and Chinese origin is the main driver of these import increases."

Import Figures and Industry Impact

EU imports totalled €2.53 trillion ($2.86 trillion) in 2025, with €571 billion from China.

The increased exports have driven a sharp increase in industry requests for trade defence measures.

Trade Defence Measures and Investigations

The EU executive Commission launched 32 new cases in 2025, just off the 2024 record of 33 and compared to a previous historical annual average of 12. More than a third of new investigations involved the chemicals sector. Redonnet said 27 new cases had already been opened in 2026.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8854 euros)

(Reporting by Philip BlenkinsopEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Almost a quarter of EU import categories are growing “worryingly”, with machinery, textiles, metals and chemicals led by Chinese-origin goods (Redonnet)
  • EU-China goods trade deficit hit roughly €360 billion in 2025, as imports from China rose ~6% while exports fell ~6%, according to Eurostat
  • Trade defence activity surged: 32 new investigations in 2025 (just below 2024’s record of 33), with over one-third in chemicals, and 27 cases already launched in 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Which sectors in the EU are experiencing abnormal import growth?
Sectors like machinery, textiles, basic metals, and chemicals are facing sustained and abnormal import growth.
What is driving the recent surge in EU imports?
The surge is primarily driven by goods from China, according to the European Commission.
How large is the EU's trade deficit with China?
The EU's trade deficit with China stands at €360 billion ($407 billion) in 2025.
What measures has the EU taken in response to increased imports?
The EU Commission launched 32 new trade defense cases in 2025, many related to the chemicals sector.
What trends have been observed in EU exports to China?
EU exports to China have fallen at a similar rate as Chinese imports into the EU have risen.

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