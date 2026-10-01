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EU governments spent €18 billion in 2026 to cushion energy price jump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU governments spent €18 billion in 2026 to cushion energy price jump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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EU Allocates €18 Billion in 2026 to Counter Soaring Energy Prices

EU Measures and Economic Impact Amid Rising Energy Costs

By Jan Strupczewski

Government Spending to Cushion Energy Price Surge

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European Union governments spent €17.9 billion this year to cushion the effects of more expensive oil and gas on households and firms, the European Commission said in a note, urging countries to target needs better. 

Commission Recommendations for Future Policy

In a note to guide discussions of euro zone finance ministers at an October 8 meeting, the Commission also urged governments to invest in power grids and tax electricity less than gas as an incentive to move away from fossil fuels.

Economic Forecasts and Fiscal Prudence

The Commission said euro zone economic growth this year would be somewhat stronger than the 0.9% projected in May, but next year it is likely to be weaker than the last forecast of 1.2% growth. Inflation is likely to remain broadly in line with forecasts of 3.0% this year and be higher than the 2.3% previously expected in 2027, it said.

Rising Borrowing Costs and Fiscal Policy Measures

"Meanwhile the borrowing costs for Member States have substantially increased, underlining the need for fiscal prudence," the Commission note said.

Breakdown of Fiscal Measures Across Member States

"In this context, since the outbreak of the Middle East Conflict, 25 Member States have enacted fiscal policy measures to mitigate the impact of high energy prices on households or firms, with a budgetary cost of €17.9 billion (0.1% of EU-27 GDP) in 2026," it said.

"More than two-thirds of the support is on untargeted price measures and hence not in line with the need for short-term measures to be targeted to the most vulnerable, minimise fiscal costs and be coherent with the need to decarbonise the energy system." 

Market Reactions and Policy Implications

Euro zone government bond yields are close to multi-year highs and a deepening energy shock continues to underpin bets on at least three European Central Bank rate hikes by late 2027.

Recommendations for Targeted Support

If governments want to help consumers and businesses, they should do so through short-term measures that are well-designed, targeted and temporary – a key lesson from the 2022 to 2023 energy crisis, the Commission said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • €17.9 billion spent in 2026 to offset oil and gas price hikes (0.1 % of EU‑27 GDP), but over two‑thirds were untargeted price measures (Commission findings) (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu).
  • Commission urges governments to shift support towards targeted, temporary income measures, invest in power grids, and tax electricity less than gas to promote decarbonisation (apnews.com).
  • Economic growth in the euro area is expected to exceed the 0.9 % May projection for 2026 but soften in 2027; inflation likely to remain near 3.0 % in 2026 and exceed the earlier 2.3 % forecast in 2027, with borrowing costs rising (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did EU governments spend in 2026 to offset energy prices?
EU governments spent €17.9 billion in 2026 to cushion the effects of higher oil and gas prices.
What does the European Commission recommend for future energy measures?
The Commission urges governments to invest in power grids, lower electricity taxes, and ensure support measures are targeted and temporary.
What proportion of EU energy support is untargeted?
Over two-thirds of the support measures for energy prices are untargeted, according to the European Commission.
Why is fiscal prudence emphasized by the European Commission?
Borrowing costs have increased for EU Member States, highlighting the need for careful fiscal management.

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