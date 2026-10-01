GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Investments Energy

TotalEnergies Plans $10 Billion Investment in Argentina, CEO Says

TotalEnergies Announces Major Investment in Argentina

Overview of the Investment Plan

CEO Patrick Pouyanne's Statement

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - French oil company TotalEnergies plans to invest $10 billion in Argentina, its Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday in a conference in Paris.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Lucinda Elliot, Inti Landauro, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • TotalEnergies aims to boost oil and gas development in Argentina—including conventional and Vaca Muerta shale assets—as part of its medium‑term growth plans (totalenergies.com).
  • The company’s broader 2026–2030 investment guidance targets US $14–16 billion annually, with approximately one‑third dedicated to new, low‑cost, low‑emission oil & gas projects—providing financial capacity for the Argentina expansion (totalenergies.com).
  • Argentina’s strategic importance is heightened by its growing role in regional energy markets—as a gas exporter to Chile and Brazil—and by its renewable and conventional assets, including wind and solar operations across multiple provinces (totalenergies.com.ar).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does TotalEnergies plan to invest in Argentina?
TotalEnergies plans to invest $10 billion in Argentina according to its CEO, Patrick Pouyanne.
Who announced the TotalEnergies investment in Argentina?
The announcement was made by TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne during a conference in Paris.
What industry is TotalEnergies investing in within Argentina?
TotalEnergies is investing in the oil sector in Argentina.
Where was the investment announcement by TotalEnergies made?
The investment announcement was made at a conference in Paris.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pound falls to three-month lows as investors fret over rates, oil

Pound falls to three-month lows as investors fret over rates, oil

Image for Explainer-Why are world bond markets selling off again?

Explainer-Why are world bond markets selling off again?

Image for Exclusive-Finland's Kone prepares sale of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns, sources say

Exclusive-Finland's Kone prepares sale of TK Elevator's European business to tackle antitrust concerns, sources say

Image for US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Image for US sees Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely next year despite 2027 timeline, sources say

US sees Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely next year despite 2027 timeline, sources say

Image for Accenture forecasts annual revenue growth above estimates

Accenture forecasts annual revenue growth above estimates

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation mix
Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation mix
Image for Analysis-Romania's political stalemate intensifies rating pressure before S&P review
Analysis-Romania's political stalemate intensifies rating pressure before S&P review
Image for Bond markets slide again, Micron earnings help tech stocks
Bond markets slide again, Micron earnings help tech stocks
Image for EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases, EU official says
EU Commission, UK, France, Italy, Ireland in call on diesel stock releases, EU official says
Image for UK's latest Russia sanctions target ships and disinformation networks
UK's latest Russia sanctions target ships and disinformation networks
Image for FTSE 100 hits three-month low as surging bond yields hit risk appetite
FTSE 100 hits three-month low as surging bond yields hit risk appetite
Image for Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports to bolster stocks, sources say
Chinese refiners suspend October fuel exports to bolster stocks, sources say
Image for Explainer-How France's 2027 budget battle could play out
Explainer-How France's 2027 budget battle could play out
Image for France demands belt-tightening in 2027 budget as investors sour on its debt
France demands belt-tightening in 2027 budget as investors sour on its debt
Image for France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says
France's committment to being creditworthy is solid, finance minister says
Image for ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
View All Finance Posts