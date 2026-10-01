GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Latvia's Kulbergs eyes election win as Russia divides society - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Latvia's Kulbergs eyes election win as Russia divides society

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Politics Europe

Latvia Faces Divisive Election as Kulbergs Battles Russian Influence

Latvia's Election: Political Tensions and Russian Influence

By Andrius Sytas and Janis Laizans

Background and Current Political Climate

DAUGAVPILS, Latvia, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvia's staunchly pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs is likely to retain power after Saturday's national election, as many voters grow wary of potential Russian aggression amid airspace incursions that brought down the previous coalition.

Kulbergs, 47, a former racing driver, came to power in May after a previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray military drones flew undetected into Latvia. Though the drones were Ukrainian, officials have blamed Russia for causing them to divert from their flight paths.

Baltic officials have warned for months Russia is mounting sabotage, cyber- and other hybrid attacks across Europe to erode support for Ukraine and sow fear, although they dismiss concerns it is capable of launching a direct assault on NATO.

Russia says such accusations are baseless and the result of anti-Russian hysteria.

Throughout his campaign, Kulbergs has promised "unwavering support to Ukraine" and more anti-drone capabilities for Latvia.

Polls open at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday and close at 8 p.m., with the first results expected within hours and the final result likely to be clear after midnight.

Coalition-Building and Party Dynamics

Challenges in Forming a Government

COALITION-BUILDING LIKELY TO BE DIFFICULT

Kulbergs' centrist United List party leads the polls, though with only 14.4% of the vote, and putting a coalition together will likely be a tough task, with seven parties expected to win seats in parliament.

"The Ukraine war has divided our society. A lot of people do not share the same outlook," Kulbergs told Reuters in the capital Riga on Wednesday.

"A pretty large part of society does not perceive Russia as a threat, they do not understand why the government is investing big money in defence ... They are mistaken."

Pro-Russian Parties and Voter Sentiment

The pro-Russian Sovereign Power, which draws support from Latvia's substantial Russian-speaking minority, is running second in opinion polls with 9.4%.

It pledges to stop help to Ukraine's war effort, and its leader Julia Stepanenko refused to state whether she supported economic sanctions on Russia. "Our voters want peace," she told Reuters.

Still, pollsters say many Latvians are disenchanted with the country's divisive politics, and one-third say they are undecided or would not vote.

The populist Latvia First party, founded by a tycoon with ties to Russian oligarchs, is running third in opinion polls and also appears to have attracted a growing number of pro-Russia voters, with a campaign promising to bridge gaps between ethnic Latvians and Russians.

"Latvian Russians are generally pro-Russia, but in the 2022 election, they mostly stayed away, embarrassed by the war," said Arnis Kaktins, a pollster. "If they show up to vote this time, parties with pro-Russian orientation will do well."

Societal Divisions and Local Perspectives

Geopolitical Tensions and Demographics

SOCIETY ON EDGE

Latvia, with a population of 1.9 million, is sandwiched between the Baltic Sea and its two European Union and NATO allies Estonia and Lithuania to the north and south, with Russia and Belarus to the east.

The precariousness of its geography is clear in Daugavpils, a town of 94,000 located 24 kilometres (15 miles) from Lithuania and 33 km from Belarus. Riga, away on the Baltic shore, feels distant.

Ethnic Russians account for about a third of Riga's population and half of residents in Daugavpils, Latvia's second-largest city.

Russian-Speaking Minority and Political Representation

Andzela, 59, a music teacher who declined to give her last name, said she lost her job after failing a Latvian language exam.

She hopes the next parliament removes the requirement, one of many policies taken since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 aimed at limiting the influence of Russia in public life.

Her sense of being neglected by policymakers is shared by many, and drives the appeal of Sovereign Power and Latvia First, said local journalist Inna Plavoka.

"They tell them: we will save the Russian language, you won't have to learn Latvian, you will be able to go to Russia again for cheap fuel and cheap food," she said. "And let's not give money to Ukraine, give it to elderly people here instead."

Daugavpils activist Olga Petkevica said she recently joined Latvia First hoping it becomes a coalition kingmaker and moves Latvia towards a more pragmatic relationship with Russia.

"I am not saying Ukraine is bad or Russia is good ... I look at our lives and we are not well... yes, they have war over there, but we live worse here," she said.

Voices from Riga

Back in Riga, Ruta Slavinska, a 60-year-old finance director at an advertising agency, is undecided who she will vote for. "The threat, of course, is simple – a threat to Latvia's freedom."

(Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Kulbergs rose to power after the previous government collapsed due to Ukrainian drones, allegedly diverted by Russian jamming, causing major security alerts and the resignation of the defence minister (internazionale.it).
  • Polls ahead of the Oct 3 election show United List leading with about 14.4%, followed by the pro‑Russian Sovereign Power at 9.4% and populist Latvia First at ~9.2%, signaling a fragmented vote requiring complex coalition building (internazionale.it).
  • Drone incursions into Baltic and Finnish airspace have heightened fears of spill‑over from the Ukraine conflict; Baltic states blame Russia for electronically diverting Ukrainian drones, though Moscow denies it, framing accusations as hysteria (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are some Latvian voters supporting pro-Russian parties?
Many voters, especially among the Russian-speaking minority, feel neglected by current policies and are drawn to parties promising to restore Russian language rights and ease ties with Russia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem in Spain and Portugal, newspaper reports

Caixabank to assess possible bid for BNP's Cetelem in Spain and Portugal, newspaper reports

Image for Eramet plans $350 million lithium expansion in Argentina

Eramet plans $350 million lithium expansion in Argentina

Image for Russian drone strikes Kyiv school, pupils escape unhurt

Russian drone strikes Kyiv school, pupils escape unhurt

Image for EU cuts aid to Sierra Leone over its help to convicted cocaine kingpin, Netherlands says

EU cuts aid to Sierra Leone over its help to convicted cocaine kingpin, Netherlands says

Image for BoE's Mann criticises monetary policy response to Iran shock

BoE's Mann criticises monetary policy response to Iran shock

Image for Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation mix

Euro slides to 17-month low, hit by rates and inflation mix

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bonds fend off bears; Micron results boost tech stocks
Bonds fend off bears; Micron results boost tech stocks
Image for Explainer-Why the ECB is unlikely to step in for France
Explainer-Why the ECB is unlikely to step in for France
Image for Exclusive-Hungary's euro roadmap could spur fresh bond rally, debt chief says
Exclusive-Hungary's euro roadmap could spur fresh bond rally, debt chief says
Image for Oil prices rise 2% as China suspends fuel exports
Oil prices rise 2% as China suspends fuel exports
Image for Exclusive-Kone plans TK Elevator Europe sale to address antitrust concerns, sources say
Exclusive-Kone plans TK Elevator Europe sale to address antitrust concerns, sources say
Image for ECB focuses on inflation, not bond spreads, Nagel says
ECB focuses on inflation, not bond spreads, Nagel says
Image for France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year in debut factory
France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year in debut factory
Image for Keurig Dr Pepper names Kimberly Clark executive as new CEO of coffee unit
Keurig Dr Pepper names Kimberly Clark executive as new CEO of coffee unit
Image for US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Image for TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says
TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says
Image for Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season
Europe's earnings growth seen easing from Q2 levels ahead of peak reporting season
Image for Accenture forecasts annual sales above estimates on robust consulting demand
Accenture forecasts annual sales above estimates on robust consulting demand
View All Finance Posts