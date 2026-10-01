GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK banks tumble as gilt yields hit highest since 1998, budget jitters mount - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK banks tumble as gilt yields hit highest since 1998, budget jitters mount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets UK economy stock market

UK Bank Shares Drop Sharply as Gilt Yields Reach Highest in Over 25 Years

Market Reaction to Rising Gilt Yields and Economic Concerns

UK Bank Stocks Experience Significant Declines

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - UK bank stocks fell sharply on Thursday, as British 30-year borrowing costs hit their highest since 1998, as jitters mounted about Britain's finances and vulnerability to high oil prices and inflation ahead of this month's budget.

European Banking Sector Impact

Banking stocks were down across the board in Europe as a sell-off in government bonds drove yields to fresh multi-year highs.

Performance of Major UK Banks

Shares in Natwest were down 5.2%, those in heavyweight HSBC fell 4.3%, Barclays dropped nearly 4% and Lloyds lost 4.4%

The FTSE 350 banks index fell 4.1%, set for its largest one-day drop since May 5, while an index of euro zone banking shares was only down around 3%.

Government Response and Upcoming Budget

Summoning of Major Lenders

The falls in UK bank stocks gathered pace after Sky News reported the heads of Britain's major lenders, including those for Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds, had been summoned to a meeting next week with finance minister John Healey ahead of this month's budget, as expectations build for possible taxes on banks in the Autumn Budget on October 28.

Treasury's Position

The Treasury declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper, Sophie Kiderlin and David Milliken; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Alun John)

Key Takeaways

  • British 30‑year gilt yields jumped to nearly 6.03%, marking the highest level since early 1998 amid global bond sell‑off and inflation concerns ahead of the October 28 budget (cited from Reuters) (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • UK banks fell steeply—NatWest (−5.2%), HSBC (−4.3%), Barclays (~−4%), Lloyds (−4.4%)—with the FTSE 350 banks index down about 4.1%, its largest one‑day drop since May (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • Market jitters intensified after reports that major bank heads were summoned by Chancellor John Healey ahead of the Autumn Budget, raising speculation of bank‑targeted measures; the Treasury declined to comment (ca.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK bank stocks fall sharply?
UK bank stocks dropped as 30-year borrowing costs hit their highest since 1998, raising concerns about the country's financial stability ahead of the budget.
How much did major UK bank shares decline?
Shares in Natwest fell 5.2%, HSBC declined 4.3%, Barclays dropped nearly 4%, and Lloyds lost 4.4%.
What caused the spike in gilt yields?
A sell-off in government bonds drove yields to multi-year highs, reflecting investor concerns over Britain's finances, inflation, and rising oil prices.
What are the expectations for the upcoming budget?
There are expectations of possible new taxes on banks in the Autumn Budget, leading to increased market jitters.
Were only UK banking stocks affected?
No, banking stocks were down across Europe, but UK banks saw the steepest declines due to local fiscal concerns and rising yields.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes

Russia's Putin says continuation of international conflicts is highly likely as world changes

Image for Bond markets functioning in orderly manner, IMF says

Bond markets functioning in orderly manner, IMF says

Image for Bolivia detains attorney general, government ministry says

Bolivia detains attorney general, government ministry says

Image for Oil prices rise $3 as China suspends fuel exports

Oil prices rise $3 as China suspends fuel exports

Image for UK homeowners take a hit as global bond selloff deepens

UK homeowners take a hit as global bond selloff deepens

Image for Europe's defence spending props up shrinking refining sector, says VAROPreem CEO 

Europe's defence spending props up shrinking refining sector, says VAROPreem CEO 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-German government raises forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source said
Exclusive-German government raises forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source said
Image for Traders turn most bearish against the euro since March
Traders turn most bearish against the euro since March
Image for Why Customer Advances Need a Cash Plan
Why Customer Advances Need a Cash Plan
Image for Accenture's strong annual forecast sparks rally in IT consulting stocks
Accenture's strong annual forecast sparks rally in IT consulting stocks
Image for ICC, insurer Axa cut ties amid Trump campaign against court
ICC, insurer Axa cut ties amid Trump campaign against court
Image for Bank of England official says central bank mishandled its first response to Iran shock
Bank of England official says central bank mishandled its first response to Iran shock
Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Image for EU governments spent €18 billion in 2026 to cushion energy price jump
EU governments spent €18 billion in 2026 to cushion energy price jump
Image for Analysis-Entrenched premium leaves gold primed to climb despite surge in US bond yields
Analysis-Entrenched premium leaves gold primed to climb despite surge in US bond yields
Image for ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
ConocoPhillips explores sale of Norway business and UK Teesside asset
Image for Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows
Social media harms democracy by spreading rumors, survey shows
Image for TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says
TotalEnergies to invest $10 billion in Argentina, CEO Pouyanne says
View All Finance Posts