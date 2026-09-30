GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police response to shooting incident in Times Square, New York - Global Banking & Finance Review
Emergency response at Times Square following a shooting that left three individuals injured. This incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in the US.
Finance

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust cuts China exposure to 11%

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Halves China Exposure Amid Risks

Overview of Scottish Mortgage's Shift in China Investment Strategy

By Summer Zhen

Reduction in China Exposure

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust said it had more than halved its China exposure over the past six years as it factored in geopolitical and regulatory risks.

Historical Exposure and Recent Changes

• A longtime China bull, Baillie Gifford-managed Scottish Mortgage has cut its China exposure to 11% as of September, from 24% at the end of 2020, the trust told a digital conference last week.

Factors Behind the Decision

• Geopolitical risks, in particular US restrictions on investment into Chinese companies, and China's domestic regulatory environment, have driven the decision, it said.

Manager's Perspective

• "We want to have access to these exceptional companies, but we're aware that there is a shared common risk between them," said Tom Slater, manager of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.

Performance and Portfolio Overview

• The UK's largest investment trust, which invests in both public and private growth companies, had total assets of £17.75 billion ($23.55 billion) at end-August.

Chinese Stocks Performance

• Chinese stocks have underperformed global peers this year with the benchmark CSI 300 Index hitting a one-year low this week amid concerns over domestic demand and US-China tensions.

Ongoing Commitment to China

• Scottish Mortgage said it is still bullish on Chinese tech and automotive stocks including BYD, CATL and ByteDance.

Importance of Remaining Invested

• Remaining invested in China is still critical, said Linda Lin, head of the China Equities for Baillie Gifford.

China's Innovation and Growth Sectors

• In areas such as green technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics and even AI, China is not only catching up, it is setting the pace, she said.

($1 = 0.7538 pounds)

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • China exposure trimmed from ~24% at end‑2020 to ~11% by September 2026, reflecting heightened geopolitical and regulatory concerns (moneyweek.com)
  • Total assets of the trust stood at about £17.75 billion as of end‑August 2026 (moneyweek.com)
  • Trust remains bullish on select Chinese growth and tech plays including BYD, CATL and ByteDance, and sees China as a leader in areas like green tech, robotics, and AI (moneyweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust reduced its China exposure?
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust reduced its China exposure to 11%, down from 24% at the end of 2020.
What are the main reasons for reducing exposure to China?
Geopolitical risks, such as US restrictions on investing in Chinese companies, and China's domestic regulatory environment were cited as key reasons.
Does Scottish Mortgage still invest in Chinese companies?
Yes, the trust remains invested in Chinese tech and automotive stocks, including BYD, CATL, and ByteDance.
What is the current size of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust's assets?
As of end-August, the trust had total assets of £17.75 billion ($23.55 billion).
Which sectors in China does Scottish Mortgage see growth opportunities?
The trust sees opportunities in green technology, advanced manufacturing, robotics, and AI in China.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic

Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic

Image for Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise

Bank of England sees growing risk that dangers from AI and debt will materialise

Image for German unemployment and state inflation rise in September

German unemployment and state inflation rise in September

Image for UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal

UK watchdog flags competition concerns over Brink's $6.6 billion NCR Atleos deal

Image for Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says

Israel-bound flight diverted to Saudi Arabia after brawl between pilots, Israeli official says

Image for Dozens injured in French student protests over school resources

Dozens injured in French student protests over school resources

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for European payments groups join forces to lessen US reliance
European payments groups join forces to lessen US reliance
Image for Bonds set for bruising September, but stocks remain resilient
Bonds set for bruising September, but stocks remain resilient
Image for UK economy grew faster than thought in second quarter, cementing G7 lead
UK economy grew faster than thought in second quarter, cementing G7 lead
Image for Oil steadies as stalled US-Iran talks offset supply recovery
Oil steadies as stalled US-Iran talks offset supply recovery
Image for Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense
Image for Russia hits power plants, kills four, leaves Kyiv under smoke
Russia hits power plants, kills four, leaves Kyiv under smoke
Image for Italy business and consumer confidence fall in September
Italy business and consumer confidence fall in September
Image for Inflation up in five German states in September, pointing to national rise
Inflation up in five German states in September, pointing to national rise
Image for UK's Greggs raises profit outlook but plans factory closures
UK's Greggs raises profit outlook but plans factory closures
Image for Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares
Gerresheimer's quarterly sales recovery boosts shares
Image for GM battery material supplier Vianode explores partnership or sale
GM battery material supplier Vianode explores partnership or sale
Image for Helleniq extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
Helleniq extends motor fuel discounts through mid-October
View All Finance Posts