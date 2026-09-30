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Italy business and consumer confidence falls in September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy business and consumer confidence falls in September

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Economy Italy Markets

Italy Business and Consumer Confidence Weaken in September, ISTAT Reports

ISTAT Data Reveals Decline in Economic Confidence

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian business and consumer confidence fell in September, data showed on Wednesday, in a negative sign for the prospects of the euro zone's third largest economy.

Consumer Confidence Index Drops Sharply

• National statistics institute ISTAT's consumer confidence index dropped to 91.2 from 94.5 the previous month, far below a median forecast of 94.0 in a Reuters' poll of six analysts.

Business Morale Index Shows Downward Trend

Composite Business Morale Index

• ISTAT's composite business morale index, combining surveys of the manufacturing, retail, construction and services sectors, slipped to 95.9 against 97.0 in August, slightly revised down from an originally reported 96.9.

Manufacturing Sub-Index Shows Improvement

Manufacturing Sector Performance

• The sub-index for manufacturing, however, climbed to 91.9, above a median forecast of 90.5, from 90.2 the month before.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Consumer confidence dropped more than expected, falling from 94.5 in August to 91.2 in September, missing forecasts and illustrating weakening household sentiment.
  • Overall business morale slipped from August’s 97.0 (revised from 96.9) to 95.9 in September, pointing to diminishing business sector optimism across manufacturing, services, construction, and retail.
  • Notably, manufacturing confidence defied the broader decline, climbing to 91.9 versus the anticipated 90.5, suggesting pockets of resilience within Italy’s industrial sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Italy's business and consumer confidence in September?
Both Italian business and consumer confidence fell in September according to ISTAT data.
What was the value of Italy's consumer confidence index in September?
Italy's consumer confidence index dropped to 91.2 from 94.5 the previous month.
How did the composite business morale index perform?
ISTAT's composite business morale index slipped to 95.9 from 97.0 in August.
Did any sector show improvement in confidence?
The sub-index for manufacturing rose to 91.9 from 90.2, above expectations.

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