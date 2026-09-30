GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Britain's Greggs raises profit outlook on improved trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Earnings

Greggs Lifts Annual Profit Outlook as Q3 Sales Accelerate on New Products

Greggs Reports Strong Third Quarter Performance

Improved Sales Growth in Q3

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Greggs, Britain's largest fast-food chain, raised its annual profit outlook on Wednesday after underlying sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, helped by the launch of new products and more settled weather in August and September.

Key Drivers Behind Growth

The group, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan alternatives and sweet treats, said like-for-like sales at company-managed shops rose 3.4% in the 13 weeks to September 26, having been up 2.1% in its first half.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales growth accelerated to 3.4% in Q3 (13 weeks to Sept 26), up from 2.1% in the first half of 2026, reflecting stronger trading conditions and menu innovation.
  • Earlier in 2026, Greggs delivered robust first‑half results: total sales were up 7.2% to £1,101.5m, operating profit rose 22.9% to £86.5m, and pre‑tax profit increased 19.7% to £76.0m (investegate.co.uk).
  • Continued investment in innovation and expansion includes the launch of the popular Chicken Roll, iced Matcha Lattes, enhanced salads, and growing the estate toward a long‑term target of at least 3,500 UK locations (lse.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Greggs raise its annual profit outlook?
Greggs raised its profit outlook due to stronger underlying sales growth in the third quarter, supported by new product launches and improved weather.
How much did Greggs' like-for-like sales grow in Q3?
Like-for-like sales at company-managed Greggs shops rose by 3.4% in the 13 weeks to September 26.
What helped improve Greggs' Q3 trading results?
The launch of new products and more settled weather in August and September contributed to improved trading results.
What products is Greggs best known for?
Greggs is best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan alternatives, and sweet treats.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK economy grew by 0.5% in Q2 2026, ONS says

UK economy grew by 0.5% in Q2 2026, ONS says

Image for Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

Dollar set for big rise in September, mainly at euro's expense

Image for Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale

Vianode seeks candidates for partnership or sale

Image for Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszow resume flights

Image for Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman

Soccer-Man City's leadership cannot continue, says former chairman

Image for Bonds set for bruising September but stocks little fazed

Bonds set for bruising September but stocks little fazed

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords
Defence offers new front for Britain's office landlords
Image for Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc
Burnham says Britain should weigh EU options, including rejoining bloc
Image for Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say
Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say
Image for Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran
Oil gains after Trump denies he is willing to ease sanctions on Iran
Image for Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds
Morning Bid: A cruel quarter for bonds
Image for Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom
Chinese factory activity expands in September amid AI boom
Image for Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Iran appeals to US voters as American troops leave Iraq
Image for China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
China's AI agents can lie and scheme - just like their US rivals
Image for China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
China's factory activity returns to growth in September amid AI boom
Image for Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience
Ukraine sets its sights on boosting high-tech exports, hails digital resilience
Image for China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade
Image for UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows
UK auto output rebounds in August but 'Made in Europe' proposals pose threat, industry data shows
View All Finance Posts