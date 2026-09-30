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UK economy grew by 0.5% in Q2 2026, ONS says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK economy grew by 0.5% in Q2 2026, ONS says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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UK Economy Grew by 0.5% in Q2 2026, Beating ONS Forecast

UK GDP Growth Surpasses Expectations

ONS Reports Stronger Than Expected Growth

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew 0.5% in the April-to-June period of this year, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, faster than its initial 0.4% estimate.

Economists' Forecasts and Market Reactions

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast the reading for gross domestic product would be unrevised.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • The Office for National Statistics revised its initial Q2 GDP growth estimate from 0.4% to 0.5%, overturning Reuters‑poll expectations of no change (ons.gov.uk).
  • The services sector led the growth, rising about 0.5%, while construction added 0.3% and production was flat (ons.gov.uk).
  • Despite external headwinds—including geopolitical uncertainties and energy price volatility—the sustained expansion signals resilience, following stronger 0.6% growth in Q1 and continued three‑month growth through June (ons.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK economic growth rate in Q2 2026?
The UK economy grew by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2026.
Who provided the updated GDP estimate for the UK?
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) provided the updated GDP estimate.
What did economists expect for the Q2 2026 GDP figure?
Economists expected the GDP reading to remain unrevised.

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