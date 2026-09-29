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Lukashenko proposes US join Belarus-Gazprom fertilizer project, Belta reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lukashenko proposes US join Belarus-Gazprom fertilizer project, Belta reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 29, 2026

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Belarus Invites US to Partner in Gazprom Nitrogen Fertilizer Plant Project

Belarus-Russia-US Cooperation on Fertilizer Plant

Background of the Project

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he had agreed with Russia's Vladimir Putin that Gazprom would take part in a project to build a nitrogen fertiliser plant in Belarus, and proposed involving the United States, state news agency Belta reported.

Belarus' Diplomatic Relations with the US

Belarus, a close Russian ally, has sought to improve ties with Washington after years of isolation and Western sanctions. Contacts between Minsk and the administration of US President Donald Trump have intensified since 2025.

Project Details and Proposals

Agreement Between Belarus and Russia

Lukashenko said he and Putin had agreed to build the plant and that a site had already been selected. "We should make an offer to the Americans. They want fertilisers, including nitrogen fertilisers, so please, let’s build it together, using your (US) technology," he was quoted as saying.

Alternative Plans with Gazprom

"If not, we’ll build it with Gazprom, with the Russians, and sell the finished product," he said.

US Interest in Belarusian Fertilizer

President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was working on a deal to purchase potash fertiliser from Belarus for less than the US currently pays to Canada.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Lukashenko proposes a joint nitrogen fertilizer plant in Belarus with Gazprom and invites U.S. involvement using American technology, offering a geopolitical opening despite sanctions. (carnegieendowment.org)
  • Belarus seeks to leverage U.S. interest in cheaper fertilizer (potash and nitrogen) to extract sanctions relief and enhance its economic autonomy from Russia. (lansinginstitute.org)
  • U.S.–Belarus engagement has accelerated since 2025, with sanctions on Belarusian fertilizer sectors eased in exchange for political prisoner releases, even as Belarus remains closely aligned with Russia. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What project has Belarus proposed involving Gazprom?
Belarus has proposed a joint project with Russia's Gazprom to build a nitrogen fertilizer plant in Belarus.
How does Belarus want the US involved in the fertilizer plant?
Lukashenko suggested offering the US a partnership to build the fertilizer plant using American technology.
What is the significance of the proposed US involvement?
The partnership would improve ties between Belarus and the US, providing the US with fertilizers at competitive prices.
Has a location been chosen for the fertilizer plant?
Yes, Lukashenko stated that a site for the plant in Belarus has already been selected.
What deal did the US President comment on regarding Belarus?
President Donald Trump mentioned that Washington is working on a potash fertiliser deal with Belarus at a lower price than current imports from Canada.

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