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Rainfall aids fight against Belgium's biggest wildfire, as blazes rip through Europe - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rainfall aids fight against Belgium's biggest wildfire, as blazes rip through Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Climate Change Environment Disaster Europe Wildfires

Record Wildfires in Europe: Rain Assists Belgium’s Firefighters in High Fens

Europe’s Wildfire Crisis and Belgium’s Battle in the High Fens

By Bart Biesemans, Yves Herman and Kate Abnett

Rain Brings Relief to Belgium’s Largest Wildfire

HIGH FENS NATIONAL PARK, Belgium, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Rain over eastern Belgium on Monday morning aided firefighters battling to contain the country's biggest wildfire on record, which had threatened to reach the German border.

Wildfires have ripped through Europe this summer after successive severe heatwaves, fuelled by climate change, have intensified ​drought and left vegetation tinder-dry. Fires have now burned 576,000 hectares (2,225 square miles) in Europe this year, data from ​the European Forest Fire Information System showed – an area twice the size of Luxembourg.

Impact Across Europe

Over the weekend, an elderly couple died as fires swept ​through the Greek island of Salamina, where 500 people were evacuated by ferry after gale force winds pushed a wildfire towards residential areas, damaging houses. A blaze in Aragon, in northeastern Spain, destroyed 16,600 hectares, while a fire in the tourist ​town of Omis, Croatia, forced 1,000 people to evacuate.

Weather Conditions in the High Fens

In Belgium, weather agency IRM said between 5 and 9 millimetres (0.2 to 0.35 inches) of rain was forecast on Monday in the High Fens, a nature reserve in the east of Belgium which has been burning since Friday. The local temperature was set to fall to around 20 degrees Celsius (66 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit), having breached 30 C last week in a heatwave that saw parts of Belgium hit temperatures of 37 C.

"This will change everything; in addition to the water associated with rainfall, there will also be an increase in humidity levels," fire department captain Olivier Guist told Belgian radio station RTBF.

Despite the dip in temperatures, large swathes of western, southern and central Europe were still at high risk of wildfires on Monday, EFFIS data showed.

Fire Season Far from Over

Climate Change and Human Activity as Drivers

Extreme fire risk has become a regular part of Europe's summers in recent years, as hotter, drier weather caused by climate change has combined with other factors – including rural abandonment, which has left land untended and allowed flammable, dry vegetation to build up in forests – to fuel fast-spreading fires.

Human Causes of Wildfires

Around 90% of wildfires are ignited by human activity, such as campfires or discarded cigarettes.

Record-Breaking Fire Seasons

Europe had already suffered its worst fire season on record last year, with more than a million hectares of land burned. Some countries, including France, have smashed through their annual records this year, with the traditional June-September fire season far from over.

Community Impact and Government Response

Dozens of people in the village Le Porge, in southwestern France, where hundreds of homes were destroyed by a megafire last month, booed French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu as he visited the area. Residents have criticised the government's response and accused authorities of prioritising saving wealthier areas.

Belgium’s Firefighting Efforts and International Support

Status of the High Fens Fire

Belgian officials said the blaze there was no longer spreading towards Germany and was partly contained. Evacuated residents have not yet been allowed to return home.

Firefighting Operations and Resources

Some 500 firefighters ​from across the country and neighbouring Germany and Luxembourg, alongside farmers and the army, have been battling the fire. It has burned about 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) in the nature reserve of moorland, peat and woods – far surpassing Belgium's last record-breaking fire in 2011, which burned close to 1,400 hectares.

European Union Assistance

The EU has deployed three helicopters and two water bombing aircraft from around Europe since Saturday after Belgium requested emergency reinforcements.

(Reporting by Bart Biesemans, Yves Herman, Inti Landauro, Kate Abnett, Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Toby Chopra and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Rainfall and cooling temperatures gave Belgian crews a vital reprieve in the High Fens wildfire, allowing better control over the blaze.
  • 2026 remains among Europe’s most severe wildfire seasons, with burned areas already approaching or exceeding previous records in several countries.
  • Spain alone accounts for roughly 40 % of burned area in the EU this year, highlighting the uneven geographic toll of the crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has rainfall impacted the wildfire in Belgium’s High Fens National Park?
Rainfall has aided firefighters by increasing humidity and helping to contain the country’s biggest wildfire on record.
What has caused the spike in wildfires across Europe in 2024?
Severe heatwaves, drought, and climate change have created tinder-dry conditions, intensifying wildfires across Europe.
Which regions in Europe have been most affected by wildfires this season?
Major blazes have impacted Belgium, Greece, Spain, Croatia, and France, prompting evacuations and significant damage.
How much land has been affected by European wildfires this year?
Approximately 576,000 hectares have burned across Europe so far in 2024, twice the size of Luxembourg.
How are authorities responding to the wildfires in Belgium?
Around 500 firefighters, along with reinforcements from neighboring countries and the EU, have worked to contain the fire.

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