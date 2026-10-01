GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Finance

UK commits £80 million to accelerate dementia diagnosis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance healthcare Public Funding innovation

UK Allocates £80 Million to Boost Dementia Diagnosis Speed and Accuracy

UKRI Initiative to Accelerate Dementia Testing and Improve Outcomes

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The UK's national research agency is backing a plan to speed up dementia testing with up to £80 million ($105.48 million) in funding, to improve diagnosis rates and cut waiting times that can exceed a year.

Key Details of the Funding and Technologies

Here are more details:

Innovative Technologies to be Trialled

• UK Research and Innovation, or UKRI, said on Friday nine new technologies — including faster brain scans, blood tests and a 15-minute remote cognitive test — will be trialled in the National Health Service.

Project Goals and Expected Impact

• The project aims to diagnose 92% of patients within 18 weeks of referral, up from about 60% now.

Shortening MRI Scan Times

• One of the projects seeks to shorten MRI brain scans to about seven minutes from around 20, which would allow more patients to be scanned and lower costs, UKRI said.

Additional AI and Digital Tools

• Other projects include an artificial intelligence tool to predict how the disease will progress, digital tools to track changes in memory and thinking, and a home sensor system to help doctors step in earlier.

Funding Approach and Selection Criteria

• Only projects that demonstrate benefits in NHS testing will receive additional funding — an approach UKRI calls "fail-fast", designed to speed up adoption of effective technologies.

Statements from Officials

• "Dementia has been neglected for far too long," Minister of State for Health Karin Smyth said.

• "More people die as a consequence of dementia than any other disease in the United Kingdom, accounting for almost one in eight deaths," said UKRI Health Mission Challenge Director Andy Hill, adding that over 72,000 people across the UK died from dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, last year.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7584 pounds)

(Reporting by Kamal Choudhury in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • UKRI is funding nine innovative diagnostic tools—such as shortened MRI scans, blood tests, AI forecasts, digital monitoring, and a 15‑minute remote cognitive test—under a 'fail‑fast' approach to fast‑track effective methods through NHS trials.
  • The aim is to boost timely dementia diagnosis to 92% within 18 weeks, up from around 60% currently, where waiting times can exceed 17 weeks or even a year in some areas.
  • Technologies include ultra‑rapid MRI reducing scan time to under 7 minutes, laser‑based tests achieving 93% accuracy, and AI and sensor tools—all intended for real‑world NHS deployment to relieve diagnostic bottlenecks and improve patient outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UK investing to accelerate dementia diagnosis?
The UK is investing up to £80 million in new technologies to accelerate dementia diagnosis.
What is the goal for dementia diagnosis rates with this funding?
The goal is to diagnose 92% of patients within 18 weeks of referral, up from about 60% currently.
Which technologies will be trialled in the NHS for dementia diagnosis?
Technologies include faster brain scans, blood tests, a 15-minute remote cognitive test, AI tools, digital trackers, and home sensor systems.
What is the fail-fast approach mentioned in the UKRI project?
Only projects showing benefits in NHS testing will receive more funding, speeding up the adoption of effective technologies.
Why is accelerating dementia diagnosis important in the UK?
Dementia is the leading cause of death in the UK, causing nearly one in eight deaths, with over 72,000 deaths last year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nike plans more job cuts to boost sputtering turnaround, forecasts steep revenue drop

Nike plans more job cuts to boost sputtering turnaround, forecasts steep revenue drop

Image for Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

Image for Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says

Image for Exclusive-French supercomputer maker Bull doubles output to boost Europe's AI ambitions

Exclusive-French supercomputer maker Bull doubles output to boost Europe's AI ambitions

Image for Spanish housing decree imperilled by opposition of Junts party

Spanish housing decree imperilled by opposition of Junts party

Image for Yields fall after US 10-year hits highest since 2002; US stocks inch up

Yields fall after US 10-year hits highest since 2002; US stocks inch up

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for G20 trade chiefs to denounce food trade coercion but not excess factory capacity
G20 trade chiefs to denounce food trade coercion but not excess factory capacity
Image for Global M&A deal rush fades in third quarter as rising borrowing costs bite
Global M&A deal rush fades in third quarter as rising borrowing costs bite
Image for Trading Day: Stocks find footing as Treasury yields ease
Trading Day: Stocks find footing as Treasury yields ease
Image for Global bond selloff boosts dollar, pressures euro
Global bond selloff boosts dollar, pressures euro
Image for Russian drone strikes Kyiv school, pupils escape unhurt
Russian drone strikes Kyiv school, pupils escape unhurt
Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say
Image for Airbus staff in Spain vote in favour of deal after weeks of strikes
Airbus staff in Spain vote in favour of deal after weeks of strikes
Image for Oil jumps 4% on reports China halts fuel exports, US troops head to Middle East
Oil jumps 4% on reports China halts fuel exports, US troops head to Middle East
Image for US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks
US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks
Image for Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says
Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says
Image for Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says
Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says
Image for EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says
EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says
View All Finance Posts