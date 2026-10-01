GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Nike quarterly sales miss estimates as China weakness, competition weigh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Nike quarterly sales miss estimates as China weakness, competition weigh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Nike Quarterly Sales Miss Estimates as China Demand, Competition Weigh

Nike's Quarterly Revenue Performance and Market Challenges

Quarterly Revenue Results

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nike missed analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue on Thursday as it continues to grapple with weak demand in China and heightened competition, keeping investors on edge about the pace of CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround.

Sales Figures Compared to Estimates

The sportswear giant posted sales of $11.2 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $11.32 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru and Danielle Kaye in New York; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Nike’s Q1 revenue of $11.2 billion fell short of the $11.32 billion analyst estimate, highlighting ongoing softness in Greater China and Europe, while only modest North America gains partially offset declines (spglobal.com).
  • Persistent weakness in Greater China continues to be a drag—analysts forecast a roughly 12.6% drop in the region, underlining fierce competition from domestic brands and operational missteps (spglobal.com).
  • CEO Elliott Hill’s ‘Win Now’ turnaround strategy remains under pressure; while inventory resets and product launches are underway, investors remain cautious as recovery looks uneven (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nike miss quarterly sales estimates?
Nike missed estimates due to weak demand in China and increased competition in the market.
How much were Nike's reported quarterly sales?
Nike posted sales of $11.2 billion for the first quarter.
What was the analysts' sales estimate for Nike's quarter?
Analysts estimated Nike's quarterly sales at $11.32 billion, according to LSEG data.
Who is the current CEO of Nike?
Nike's CEO is Elliott Hill.
What factors are concerning investors about Nike's performance?
Investors are concerned about weak demand in China, heightened competition, and the pace of CEO Elliott Hill's turnaround plans.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Exclusive-US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face US export ban, sources say

Image for Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

Image for Airbus staff in Spain vote in favour of deal after weeks of strikes

Airbus staff in Spain vote in favour of deal after weeks of strikes

Image for Oil jumps 4% on reports China halts fuel exports, US troops head to Middle East

Oil jumps 4% on reports China halts fuel exports, US troops head to Middle East

Image for Global M&A deal rush fades in third quarter as rising borrowing costs bite

Global M&A deal rush fades in third quarter as rising borrowing costs bite

Image for US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks

US Energy Secretary Wright 'highly confident' Europe will release diesel stocks

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says
Ukraine's 2026 budget, defence needs are covered, EU says
Image for Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says
Temasek comfortable with current AI spending levels, executive says
Image for EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says
EU wants coordinated approach with US on lowering diesel prices, Sefcovic says
Image for Polish president says he signed windfall tax bill
Polish president says he signed windfall tax bill
Image for Exclusive-German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source says
Exclusive-German government raises growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027, source says
Image for Investors file UK lawsuit against social housing firm Home REIT
Investors file UK lawsuit against social housing firm Home REIT
Image for Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson
Soccer-Man City should face consequences if guilty, says British PM spokesperson
Image for Soccer-MP seeks HMRC answers on tax implications of Manchester City ruling
Soccer-MP seeks HMRC answers on tax implications of Manchester City ruling
Image for Airtel Money plans one of London's largest IPOs in years (Sept 23)
Airtel Money plans one of London's largest IPOs in years (Sept 23)
Image for Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted
Putin says Russia won't supply diesel to global markets until sanctions are lifted
Image for Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well
Putin says Western companies could get their Russian assets back if things go well
Image for Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine deploys FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for first time, Zelenskiy says
View All Finance Posts