Twelve Killed and Ten Injured in Polish Bus Accident in Hungary
Details of the Bus Accident in Hungary
Incident Overview
BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A dozen people were killed and at least 10 injured after a Polish bus was involved in an accident in Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Sunday in a Facebook post.
Location and Circumstances
The bus ran into a ditch and tipped over early on Sunday near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, state news agency MTI said.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita KomuvesEditing by David Goodman)