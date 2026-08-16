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Headlines

Twelve killed and at least 10 injured in Polish bus crash in Hungary

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 16, 2026

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Twelve Killed and Ten Injured in Polish Bus Accident in Hungary

Details of the Bus Accident in Hungary

Incident Overview

BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A dozen people were killed and at least 10 injured after a Polish bus was involved in an accident in Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Sunday in a Facebook post.

Location and Circumstances

The bus ran into a ditch and tipped over early on Sunday near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary, state news agency MTI said.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita KomuvesEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The accident occurred near Mézőkeresztes, eastern Hungary, when a Polish bus veered into a ditch and tipped over, as confirmed by state news agency MTI and Prime Minister Péter Magyar in a Facebook post. (police.hu)
  • Twelve people were killed and at least ten injured in the crash. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly conveyed the casualty numbers via his Facebook announcement on Sunday. (police.hu)
  • The bus was carrying Polish passengers, underscoring the international dimension of the tragedy and likely prompting involvement from Polish consular authorities. Though further investigation is pending, the incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns in regional bus travel.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Polish bus crash occur?
The crash happened near the town of Mezokeresztes in eastern Hungary.
How many casualties were reported in the bus accident?
Twelve people were killed and at least 10 were injured.
Who confirmed the details of the bus crash?
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.
When did the Polish bus accident happen?
The bus crash occurred early on Sunday, August 16.

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