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Iran says it will escalate if US does not honour deal within weeks - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran says it will escalate if US does not honour deal within weeks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Politics International Relations Middle East Geopolitics

Iran Threatens Swift Action If US Fails to Fulfil Peace Deal Commitments

Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Stalemate in the Strait of Hormuz

By Parisa Hafezi

Iran's Warning to the United States

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Iran will escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond, and launch an attack if the U.S. fails to implement an interim peace deal fully in a matter of weeks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.

Potential Military Response

If the U.S. does not meet that deadline and diplomacy fails, Tehran would conduct a "timely and precise" military attack to break the U.S. naval blockade on the Islamic Republic, the official added.

Stalled Diplomatic Efforts

Diplomatic efforts to bring Tehran and Washington back to talks under a June agreement have stalled in recent weeks.

Positions of Iran and the United States

Iran's foreign minister has said the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until the U.S. first returns to the deal, while the U.S. Treasury Secretary has warned of unprecedented economic isolation for Iran.

Iran's Preconditions and Regional Mediation

"Within the short period of a few weeks set by Iran, all the agreement's provisions must be implemented by the U.S. This is a precondition for further negotiations with the U.S.," the official told Reuters.

Role of Mediators

Mediators would share details of Tehran's deadline with Washington and regional states, the official added.

Preparation for Escalation

"Iranian entities must be prepared to escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and wider region, as Iran will be ready to make decisions and take action on difficult decisions," the official said.

Shift in Iranian Policy

The Iranian official said Tehran was shifting its policy from defence to offence as it was losing confidence in the merits of diplomacy with Washington.

Lack of Confidence in Diplomacy

"It is a proven fact that the U.S. is not serious about a ceasefire and won't commit to any, so putting pressure on the enemy or relying on mediators in the hope of reaching a permanent ceasefire is not realistic," the official said.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Georgy and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran demands full U.S. implementation of all provisions of the June interim peace deal within weeks, as a prerequisite to further negotiations, or face military escalation. (apnews.com)
  • Iran would respond with a “timely and precise” military attack aimed at breaking the U.S. naval blockade and reopening access through the Strait of Hormuz. (apnews.com)
  • Diplomatic efforts are mounting: Iran and Oman are nearing an arrangement to manage transit through the Strait during an interim period—though Tehran insists reopening depends on U.S. reversing sanctions, blockade, and other demands. (theweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What will Iran do if the US does not honour the interim peace deal?
Iran has warned it will escalate tensions and launch a military attack if the US fails to fully implement the peace deal within weeks.
What region is affected by Iran’s threat?
The Strait of Hormuz and the wider region are affected, as Iran warns of potential military escalation there.
Why are diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US stalled?
Talks have stalled due to both sides failing to implement provisions of the June agreement and disagreements over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
What change in policy did the Iranian official mention?
The Iranian official said the country is shifting its policy from defence to offence, losing faith in diplomacy with the US.
What is the deadline set by Iran for the US to implement the deal?
Iran has set a deadline of a few weeks for the US to fully implement all provisions of the agreement before it takes further action.

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