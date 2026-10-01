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G20 trade chiefs to denounce food trade coercion but not excess factory capacity - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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G20 trade chiefs to denounce food trade coercion but not excess factory capacity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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G20 Trade Ministers Agree to Denounce Food Coercion, Disagree on Industrial Capacity

Key Outcomes and Discussions from the G20 Trade Ministers Meeting

By David Lawder

Denouncement of Food Coercion

MILWAUKEE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - G20 trade ministers agreed on Thursday to denounce the weaponization of food through coercive trade actions, but failed to reach consensus on statements denouncing forced labor in supply chains and on addressing structural excess industrial capacity, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

Concerns Over Excess Industrial Capacity

Greer told a news conference that many of the G20 trade ministers meeting in Milwaukee expressed concerns about excess industrial capacity, particularly in China, that is flooding their markets with cheap exports.

Inadequacy of Current Trade Remedies

"Nearly all countries agree that this is an issue that requires action, and nearly all countries agree that our current system of trade remedies or responses is inadequate to solve this problem," Greer said, adding that is why the US has taken unilateral tariff action to protect its industries.

Objections and Ongoing Discussions

He did not name countries objecting, but China had objected to a similar G20 statement denouncing forced labor and non-market economic policies that lead to excessive exports at a finance leaders' meeting a month ago in Asheville, North Carolina.

"In the United States, we will continue to have discussions on this topic with like-minded trading partners well beyond Milwaukee," Greer said.

Reform of Most Favored Nation Tariff System

The G20 ministers also discussed a US proposal for a sweeping reform of the Most Favored Nation system of published unconditional tariff rates that has underpinned global trade since the end of World War Two. This is a new topic for the G20, as past discussions on MFN tariffs have taken place within the World Trade Organization.

US Position on MFN Tariff Reform

Greer said the US did not propose a joint G20 statement on MFN tariff reform because it was a longer-term conversation that was important to start.

Principle of Unconditional MFN Tariffs

"So for us, we think that the principle of unconditional Most Favored Nation (tariffs) warrants reform," Greer said. "We think that it actually fails to promote reciprocity and balance in the trading system. It can actually create free riders."

The G20 is expected to release a joint statement denouncing food coercion later on Thursday.

Export Pressure and European Concerns

EXPORT PRESSURE

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told reporters separately that he was enthusiastic about discussing the need for "concentrated action" to tackle excess capacity because the problem has exploded over the past decade to the point where exports from China are threatening key industries in Europe, including autos and steel.

Impact on European Industries

"Now we are at the stage where, because of these overcapacities and turbulence on the global market, (it) can create such flooding of the markets that whole sectors could be put in danger within a couple weeks or months," he told reporters.

China's Response to Excess Capacity Claims

China, a G20 member, has rejected claims that its industrial policies have created excess capacity, and accuses Western countries of using the issue to justify protectionist measures.

Strategic Diesel Reserves and US-European Cooperation

Greer also said that he had positive discussions with French, German and other European counterparts about cooperation to open up strategic diesel reserves to help push down high prices due to supply constraints.

Potential US Diesel Export Ban

"I think I won't put words in their mouth, of course, but I think they would love to have a cooperative path forward with the United States on how we get more diesel to market. Getting some of that diesel that's in the reserve is part of that equation."

He declined to directly address a Reuters report that US officials have warned France and Germany that they face a potential US diesel export ban if they fail to release emergency stocks of the fuel.

(Reporting by David Lawder; additional reporting by Ismail Shakil; editing by Michelle Nichols and Neil Fullick)

Key Takeaways

  • G20 ministers in Milwaukee affirmed a joint statement condemning weaponization of food trade, highlighting food security concerns and humanitarian impacts (ustr.gov).
  • Consensus broke down on forced labor eradication in global supply chains and addressing excess industrial capacity—particularly overproduction linked to China—despite widespread concern (apnews.com).
  • The U.S. is pushing longer‑term reform of the Most‑Favored‑Nation (MFN) tariff framework, arguing it fails to ensure reciprocity and enables free‑riding; a “Milwaukee Framework” to coordinate steel import responses was also proposed (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did G20 trade ministers agree on regarding food trade?
G20 trade ministers agreed to denounce the weaponization of food through coercive trade actions.
Was there consensus among G20 ministers on addressing excess industrial capacity?
No, the ministers failed to reach consensus on statements addressing structural excess industrial capacity.
Which country was cited as a concern for excess industrial capacity?
China was cited as flooding markets with cheap exports due to excess industrial capacity.
What new reform topic did the US propose to the G20?
The US proposed reforming the Most Favored Nation tariff system, though no joint statement was made.
Did G20 ministers reach an agreement on forced labor in supply chains?
No, they failed to reach consensus on denouncing forced labor in supply chains.

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