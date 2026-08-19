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Queen Camilla says it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Queen Camilla says it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Queen Camilla Shares Challenges of Keeping King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Private

Queen Camilla Opens Up About King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Camilla has spoken publicly for the first time about how hard it was to keep her husband King Charles' cancer diagnosis initially private.

Buckingham Palace revealed in February 2024 that the British monarch was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. He is still receiving treatment but said last December than an early diagnosis and effective intervention meant this could be scaled back.

The Struggle to Remain Silent

A week before the palace made the announcement, Camilla visited a Maggie's cancer support centre at a London hospital and in a video released on behalf of the charity on Wednesday, she said it had been hard not to talk about her husband's own illness.

Camilla's Visit to Maggie's Cancer Support Centre

"I remember coming to see a Maggie's just after the king being diagnosed. Nobody could say anything at the time, that was quite difficult," Camilla told Laura Lee, the chief executive of Maggie's of which the queen is president.

Emotional Toll and Importance of Support

"I almost said something but, you know, I felt that it wasn't the time to say, (I) looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations, and I think it made me realise even more how important these places were.

"I was just longing to let it out but obviously I couldn't."

King Charles' Determination and Public Impact

In the film, produced to mark Maggie's 30th anniversary, Camilla spoke of looking after her "poor husband" and how he was determined to keep working.

"Look at my husband, nothing stopped him," she said. "He just said, this is my way I'm going to cope with it."

Positive Influence on Cancer Sufferers

Maggie's has said that the revelation that Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, had undergone treatment for cancer and their willingness to speak publicly about coping with the illness had had a huge positive impact on fellow sufferers.

Support for Families and Friends

"The king's openness about his diagnosis has undoubtedly helped others to be more open themselves and to now hear the Queen's completely understandable and natural response as a wife, shines a light on why it is so important that family and friends also get the support they need," Lee said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Queen Camilla spoke openly about the emotional burden of keeping her husband's 2024 cancer diagnosis secret, saying it was “quite difficult” not to discuss it during a visit with cancer patients.
  • King Charles’s cancer was revealed in February 2024 following tests during treatment for benign prostate enlargement; the condition was caught early and initially kept private to avoid speculation while treatment began.
  • Maggie’s, where Camilla is president, provides free emotional and practical support in calming environments—an ethos Camilla praised as deeply meaningful now that the disease has touched her family personally.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Queen Camilla say about King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
Queen Camilla shared that it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private and expressed her struggles with not being able to talk about it.
When was King Charles' cancer diagnosis revealed?
Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
How has King Charles coped with his cancer diagnosis?
According to Queen Camilla, King Charles remained determined to keep working as his way of coping with the illness.
How did Queen Camilla's and King Charles' openness impact others?
Their openness about the diagnosis and treatment has helped others be more open and raised awareness about supporting loved ones dealing with cancer.
What role does Queen Camilla have at Maggie's cancer support centre?
Queen Camilla is the president of Maggie's and has spoken publicly about the importance of cancer support for families and sufferers.

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