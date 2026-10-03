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Soccer-Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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headlines Sports Football England International Matches

Kane and Saka Star as England Crush Croatia 7-0 in Dominant Nations League Display

England's Rampant Victory Over Croatia in the Nations League

Key Performances and Goal Scorers

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice apiece as England dismantled Croatia 7-0 in Rijeka on Saturday, with Jude Bellingham scoring one goal and creating three more in a rampant Nations League display.

Additional Goal Contributions

Anthony Gordon and substitute Morgan Rogers also struck as England overwhelmed a ragged Croatian defence in their third League A, Group Three match at the Rujevica stadium.

Kane's International Milestone

Kane marked his 124th international appearance with his 88th and 89th England goals, moving within one cap of Peter Shilton's national record.

Upcoming Opportunities for Kane

The captain will draw level if he plays against the Czech Republic on Tuesday and could claim the record outright when England host Croatia at Wembley on November 12.

Group Standings and Next Fixtures

England are level with Spain on six points in the group but the Spaniards have a game in hand and face the Czech Republic in Oviedo later on Saturday.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • England’s crushing 7‑0 victory in Rijeka is their biggest ever against Croatia, far eclipsing the previous 5‑1 win in 2009 (datencenter.dfb.de).
  • Captain Harry Kane scored twice, taking his England goal tally to 89 in his 124th cap, just one appearance shy of equalling Peter Shilton’s record (11v11.com).
  • Jude Bellingham was instrumental, scoring once and assisting three, underlining his rising status in midfield (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored for England in the 7-0 win against Croatia?
Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored twice each, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, and Morgan Rogers also scored.
Where was the England vs Croatia Nations League match played?
The match was played at the Rujevica stadium in Rijeka, Croatia.
How many international goals has Harry Kane scored after this match?
Harry Kane has scored 89 international goals for England after this match.
Which players contributed assists or created goals in the match?
Jude Bellingham scored one goal and created three more for England.
What is the group standing for England after the win?
England are level with Spain on six points in their Nations League group, but Spain have a game in hand.

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