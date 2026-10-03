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North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says intermediate-range missile test was conducted - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says intermediate-range missile test was conducted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong Confirms Test of Intermediate-Range Strategic Missile

Details and Implications of North Korea’s Missile Test

Confirmation of Missile Test

SEOUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement on Saturday that her country had tested an intermediate-range strategic missile. 

Missile Launch Details

Flight Path and Range

The South Korean military said earlier on Saturday that North Korea fired a ballistic missile which flew more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) toward the sea off its east coast. 

Nature of the Drill

Kim Yo Jong, who is a director of North Korea's ruling party, said a drill of a "strategic weapon" was conducted toward the sea off its east coast using the intermediate-range missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the drill which was carried out by "a firepower sub-unit undertaking an exclusive special mission," his sister said.

Reactions and Analysis

South Korea and Japan’s Response

Citing statements by Seoul and Tokyo regarding how far the missile flew, she said that their results showed the limitations of their tracking capability.

"Whenever we applied the wave-like trajectory mode to missiles, the enemy failed to track the targets from their first skip points," she said, without showing any evidence. 

Technological Advancements

South Korea and Japan also "should acknowledge the speed of the missile," she said without disclosing the speed. The missile was also capable of changing its flight orbit at a low altitude with artificial intelligence technology applied, she added.

Implications for Defense

"In other words, this means that there is no way to avoid this attack," she said. 

Context of Recent Missile Activity

North Korea has launched missile tests on more than 10 occasions so far this year. Pyongyang has sometimes said it was testing new types of weapons systems. Some of the tests have come after North Korea protested joint military drills between Seoul and Washington.

Political Tensions and Statements

The launch came after Kim Yo Jong issued a statement on Friday that dismissed Seoul's demand for an apology for what it said were North Korean mines that seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone, a heavily fortified area between the two Koreas.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Heejin Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • North Korea touted innovations in trajectory and artificial intelligence guidance, claiming previous tracking methods failed to detect the missile’s ‘first skip points’.
  • This test marks one of over 10 missile launches by Pyongyang so far in 2026, reflecting a sustained pace of weapons testing.
  • The launch occurred amid rising tensions following a DMZ mine incident, after Kim Yo Jong rejected Seoul’s demands for an apology regarding injured South Korean troops in the Demilitarized Zone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who confirmed North Korea's recent missile test?
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, confirmed North Korea tested an intermediate-range strategic missile.
How far did the North Korean missile fly?
The South Korean military said the missile flew more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) toward the sea off the east coast.
What new missile technology did North Korea claim to use?
Kim Yo Jong stated the missile could change its flight orbit at low altitude using artificial intelligence technology.
Why did North Korea conduct the missile test?
Some tests, including the latest, followed North Korea's protests against joint military drills by Seoul and Washington.
What did Kim Yo Jong say about enemy tracking capability?
Kim Yo Jong claimed that Seoul and Tokyo's tracking systems failed when North Korea applied a wave-like trajectory mode.

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