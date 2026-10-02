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Headlines

Israeli strike kills four people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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Israeli Strike in Gaza Kills Four Amid Ceasefire Fragility and Ongoing Tensions

Escalation of Violence and Ceasefire Challenges in Gaza

Details of the Recent Airstrike

CAIRO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike killed at least four Palestinians in an apartment building in Gaza City early on Saturday, the territory’s health officials said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Ceasefire Agreements and Ongoing Negotiations

US-Brokered Ceasefire and Unresolved Issues

The US brokered a ceasefire in the territory last year but negotiators have not agreed on terms for Hamas to disarm and for Israel to withdraw its troops.

Allegations of Ceasefire Violations

Israeli Perspective

Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of an October ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the group in recent weeks.

Hamas Response

Hamas has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

Casualties and Humanitarian Impact

Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • At least four Palestinians were killed in a Gaza City apartment building strike on October 3, 2026, per Gaza’s Health Ministry.
  • Since the U.S.-brokered October 2025 ceasefire, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, while Israeli military casualties remain comparatively low (aljazeera.com).
  • Diplomatic efforts to implement phase two of the peace roadmap—disarmament of Hamas and Israeli withdrawal—are stalled, raising concerns the fragile ceasefire could collapse (washingtonpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Israeli airstrike in Gaza?
At least four Palestinians were killed in the Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in Gaza City.
What is the current status of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas?
The ceasefire was brokered last year by the US, but ongoing negotiations have not resolved key issues such as Hamas disarming and Israeli troop withdrawal.
How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the last ceasefire?
Gaza health officials report that at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since last October's ceasefire.
What is Israel's position on the recent violence in Gaza?
Israel claims that Hamas has violated the ceasefire by rearming and launching attacks, which has led to increased Israeli strikes.
What does Hamas say about the recent accusations?
Hamas denies trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel of undermining the Gaza peace deal.

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