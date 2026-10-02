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Man charged with preparing terrorist acts against Reform UK's Nigel Farage - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man charged with preparing terrorist acts against Reform UK's Nigel Farage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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headlines UK Politics security

Joshua Kerry Charged With Terrorism Offenses Involving Nigel Farage

Details of the Terrorism Charges and Political Context

Overview of the Charges

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that they had charged a 28-year-old man with preparation of acts of terrorism, including against Nigel Farage, the leader of the populist Reform UK party.

Police and prosecutors said Joshua Kerry had been charged with preparing terrorist acts between May 2024 and July 2026.

Court Appearance

Kerry is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Statements from Authorities

Counter Terrorism Policing Statement

"We have been running a hugely intensive and complex investigation for some time," Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said in a statement.

Crown Prosecution Service Statement

"Having carefully reviewed the evidence we have made the decision to prosecute Joshua Kerry for engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts," said Frank Ferguson, a chief crown prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nigel Farage and Reform UK Party Background

Farage's Political Influence

Farage, often ​credited with forcing a referendum on whether Britain ​should stay in the European Union, has been one of the most influential figures in British politics for more than a decade.

Recent Political Developments

His Reform UK was leading in the polls until recently, when a combination of allegations over party funding and Andy Burnham taking over as prime minister has eroded support.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Joshua Kerry, aged 28, faces charges for the preparation of terrorist acts including targeting Nigel Farage, covering activity between May 31, 2024 and July 8, 2026 (reddit.com).
  • The charge reflects a lengthy, complex investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing, led by senior national coordinator Vicki Evans (reddit.com).
  • The case ties into wider concerns over threats against senior Reform UK figures amid overlapping investigations into party funding scandals and the recent murder of former minister Ann Widdecombe (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was charged with preparing terrorist acts against Nigel Farage?
Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old man, was charged with preparation of acts of terrorism, including against Nigel Farage.
Which party does Nigel Farage lead?
Nigel Farage is the leader of the populist Reform UK party.
When is Joshua Kerry expected to appear in court?
Joshua Kerry is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
What period do the charges against Joshua Kerry cover?
Kerry was charged with preparing terrorist acts between May 2024 and July 2026.
Who is leading the investigation into the planned terrorist acts?
The investigation is being led by the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans.

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