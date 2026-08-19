GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Badminton-Ukrainian shuttlers voice pain of war at World Championships - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Badminton-Ukrainian shuttlers voice pain of war at World Championships

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines World News Sports Ukraine Olympics

Ukrainian Shuttlers Highlight Pain and Resilience at World Badminton Championships

By Bhagya Ayyavoo

Ukrainian Athletes Compete Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Showcasing Resilience on the World Stage

NEW DELHI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - For Ukrainian shuttlers Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr, competing at the ongoing World Championships in New Delhi is a way to showcase the resilience of a country battling the invasion by Russia.

Lives have been turned upside down since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and as for many of her compatriots, the conflict remains an everyday reality for Buhrova.

Buhrova’s Experience: Pride and Power Amid Hardship

"It's still really, really bad," the Kharkiv-born player told reporters.

"It's really hard, but that also gives me a lot of power and I'm really proud to represent my country as a fighter, and show how Ukraine is fighting, believing and growing."

Training Challenges and Relocation

Buhrova said elite training had become impossible in Ukraine, forcing the national squad to find a base in Italy.

"When the war started, I was in Ukraine," she said. "We were practising under the bombs. An alarm would go and you needed to throw everything on the floor and run to the shelter."

Kantemyr’s Perspective: Competing for National Pride

Her doubles partner Kantemyr, who left Ukraine as a teenager and is also now based in Italy, said being able to compete internationally carried added significance.

"We're happy that we can represent (Ukraine) at a high level and show good results and make the country proud," she said.

International Olympic Committee’s Decision and Reactions

IOC Lifts Suspension of Russian Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)  last month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a significant step towards Russia's return ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Kantemyr’s Criticism of the IOC Move

Kantemyr called it "a big mistake" by the IOC, adding she held nothing personal against individual competitors.

IOC’s Stance on Athletes and Support for Ukraine

IOC President Kirsty Coventry has said athletes should not be held accountable for the actions of their governments and that the Olympic body would continue supporting Ukraine while not condoning war.

Event Details

The World Championships run through August 23 in New Delhi.

(Writing by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr embody Ukraine’s resilience by competing internationally despite wartime hardships, training from Italy after their home facilities were bombed or inaccessible (milano.corriere.it)
  • Their coach and technical director, Luca Crippa, relocated about 130 Ukrainian badminton athletes across Europe and established a training base in Cinisello Balsamo, Italy (milano.corriere.it)
  • The IOC’s provisional lifting of the Russian Olympic Committee suspension in July 2026, seen as a step toward Russia’s return by LA 2028, provoked criticism; Kantemyr labeled it “a big mistake,” while IOC President emphasized separating athletes from geopolitical responsibility and continuing support for Ukraine (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have Ukrainian badminton players been affected by the war?
Ukrainian shuttlers like Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr faced disrupted training and had to move their training base outside Ukraine due to safety concerns.
Why are the World Championships significant for Ukrainian athletes?
Competing allows them to showcase Ukraine's resilience and make their country proud amidst ongoing war challenges.
Where are the Ukrainian badminton players currently training?
The national squad, including Buhrova and Kantemyr, has relocated their training base to Italy.
What is the Ukrainian shuttlers' opinion on the IOC’s decision regarding Russia?
Kantemyr called the IOC’s provisional lifting of the Russian Olympic Committee suspension a 'big mistake,' though she doesn't blame individual competitors.
When and where are the Badminton World Championships being held?
The World Championships are taking place in New Delhi, through August 23.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies launch probe ahead of key defence minister vote

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies launch probe ahead of key defence minister vote

Image for Attacks on aid workers hit record high in 2025, UN says

Attacks on aid workers hit record high in 2025, UN says

Image for Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections

Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections

Image for Invincible trotter Varenne, Italy's most famous horse, dies at 31

Invincible trotter Varenne, Italy's most famous horse, dies at 31

Image for Hungarian court orders detention of Polish bus driver in fatal crash

Hungarian court orders detention of Polish bus driver in fatal crash

Image for IAEA: drone exploded at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant bus stop, killing one

IAEA: drone exploded at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant bus stop, killing one

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Queen Camilla says it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private
Queen Camilla says it was difficult to keep King Charles' cancer diagnosis private
Image for As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming
As Europe bakes, momentum grows for climate-resilient farming
Image for Trump says no talks planned with Iran, Tehran says Strait of Hormuz still shut
Trump says no talks planned with Iran, Tehran says Strait of Hormuz still shut
Image for France to expel two Iranian diplomats in coming days, foreign minister says
France to expel two Iranian diplomats in coming days, foreign minister says
Image for Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus
Motor racing-Ukraine calls on FIA to reconsider lifting ban on competitors from Russia, Belarus
Image for Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail
Pakistan top court orders ex-PM Imran Khan be moved to hospital from jail
Image for Kushner's talks with Israel, Hamas end without breakthrough on Trump Gaza plan
Kushner's talks with Israel, Hamas end without breakthrough on Trump Gaza plan
Image for Russia's Lavrov says Britain risks being seen as party to Ukraine war
Russia's Lavrov says Britain risks being seen as party to Ukraine war
Image for French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says
French government to hire French AI providers such as Mistral, Minister says
Image for EU sees Iceland vote as potential boost for enlargement optics
EU sees Iceland vote as potential boost for enlargement optics
Image for Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled
Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled
Image for Migrant women tell of sexual harassment in Spain's crisis-hit Ceuta
Migrant women tell of sexual harassment in Spain's crisis-hit Ceuta
View All Headlines Posts