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Germany risks Weimar-style divisions, President Steinmeier warns - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany risks Weimar-style divisions, President Steinmeier warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Politics Europe German Economy Elections

German President Warns of Weimar-Style Political Divisions and Rising Extremism

Political Climate and Economic Challenges in Germany

By James Mackenzie

Warnings of Political Division

BERLIN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that Germany risked slipping back into the divisions of the pre-World War Two Weimar Republic in a flood of disinformation spread by antidemocratic extremists.

Recent Election Results

Steinmeier's remarks, in a speech marking the anniversary of German reunification in 1990, follow two state elections in eastern Germany last month where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party took the largest share of the vote. A third election, in the capital Berlin, was won by The Left, a far-left party.

Condemnation of Extremist Forces

The speech made no explicit reference to any party but Steinmeier denounced the "intolerable political demagoguery of extremist forces" which he said were threatening freedom and democracy and endangering the unity of the country.

Impact on Government and Society

The elections in the eastern states of Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, where Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats suffered the worst defeat in their history, have shaken the ruling coalition, which came to power last year pledging to revive Germany's stagnating economy.

Instead, Merz has presided over a period of deepening voter worries about falling living standards and economic decline, which have helped to keep the AfD at the top of political opinion polls for more than a year.

The AfD, for its part, rejects the far-right label, which it says is used by mainstream parties to discredit it and cast doubt on ideas held by millions of Germans.

Economic Pressures

Germany remains Europe's largest economy and biggest industrial power. But its manufacturing base has been squeezed by increasing competition from China, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought war to its doorstep and cut off the cheap oil and gas it once relied on.

Steinmeier's Call for Strong Governance

Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as foreign minister under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Germany needed "well-considered, consistent, professional and steadfast government policy more urgently than ever".

Threats to Democratic Debate

He said democratic debate was being undermined by sophisticated disinformation campaigns "concocted by Kremlin trolls, by German far-right extremists or even by delusional left-wing authoritarian figures, and flooded onto the internet by unscrupulous internet oligarchs."

He acknowledged that many in both eastern and western Germany distrusted the political system and up to a third of voters "demonstrate, through their voting decisions, that they are turning their backs on key fundamental rights of our republic."

Historical Parallels and Final Remarks

Steinmeier, whose position is largely symbolic but carries moral sway, drew a direct comparison with the period before World War Two, when bitter political divisions led to the collapse of Germany's Weimar Republic democracy.

"Whether Berlin is becoming more like the Weimar Republic is a question that has yet to be answered," he said.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • President Steinmeier drew parallels between current political polarization and the collapse of the Weimar Republic, citing disinformation by extremists and Kremlin trolls undermining democratic unity.
  • Recent eastern Germany elections saw the far‑right AfD win in Saxony‑Anhalt and Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania — the worst losses for Chancellor Merz’s CDU since 1949 — while the far‑left Left won in Berlin, signaling erosion of the political centre and weakening government stability.
  • Chancellor Merz’s reform agenda is under strain; despite pushing through unpopular measures to revive the economy, his coalition faces internal pressure and voter disillusionment is fueling extremist support across regions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Steinmeier warn about in his speech?
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that Germany risks slipping back into divisions similar to those of the Weimar Republic due to disinformation and rising political extremism.
Why are German voters worried according to the article?
German voters are concerned about falling living standards, economic decline, and inadequate government responses, fueling support for extremist parties.
How does Steinmeier compare the current situation to the Weimar Republic?
Steinmeier drew a direct comparison between today's political divisions and those preceding the collapse of the Weimar Republic, cautioning about democracy's fragility.

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