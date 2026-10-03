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Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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headlines Russia Ukraine Geopolitics security

Russia Vows More Strikes on Kyiv and Urges Diplomats to Leave the Ukrainian Capital

Escalation of Conflict and Warnings to Foreign Nationals

Continued Strikes on Kyiv and Ukrainian Cities

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday it would continue to carry out targeted retaliatory strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and urged foreign nationals and diplomats to leave the capital.

Official Statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry

Justification for Military Actions

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "in response to the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist acts against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of our country, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are continuing to systematically carry out targeted strikes on military facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities".

Warning to Foreign Nationals and Diplomats

"The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again warns foreign nationals, including diplomatic mission staff, against staying in Ukraine or travelling to its territory.

Responsibility for Ignoring Warnings

"Responsibility for any adverse consequences lies entirely with those who ignore this warning," the ministry said.

Impact on Kyiv and Broader Regional Tensions

Escalation of Strikes and Effects on Civilians

Russia has recently escalated strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital, hitting a bridge across the Dnipro river in an air attack on Saturday. The intensifying campaign has upended life for the capital's 3 million residents ahead of the bitter winter months.

Statements from Russian Leadership

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Ukraine was paying the price for its own attacks on Russia and would continue to do so as Moscow's forces systematically strike different targets there.

Mutual Attacks and Denials

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on the other side's grain vessels in the Black Sea in recent months, while Russian oil refineries and other enterprises continue to come under Ukrainian shelling and Ukrainian drones kill civilians in Russian border regions.

Both sides deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia has intensified strikes across Kyiv, including bridges and energy infrastructure, ahead of winter—disrupting daily life for around 3 million residents
  • This represents a marked escalation: the Foreign Ministry explicitly holds foreigners responsible for consequences if they stay, raising alarm among diplomatic missions
  • The dueling Black Sea attacks—Ukraine targeting Russian grain and energy vessels, and Russia striking Ukrainian infrastructure—are squeezing global grain markets and worsening winter preparations

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia targeting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities?
Russia states its strikes are retaliatory, responding to what it calls Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians and infrastructure.
What warning did Russia issue to foreign diplomats in Kyiv?
Russia urged foreign nationals and diplomatic staff to leave Kyiv, warning of adverse consequences if the alert is ignored.
How has the situation in Kyiv changed recently?
Strikes on infrastructure have intensified, including air attacks on key bridges, disrupting life for the city's 3 million residents.
Who is responsible for civilian casualties, according to both sides?
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in their ongoing strikes.
What impact has the conflict had on Black Sea grain shipments?
Both sides have increased attacks on each other's grain vessels in the Black Sea in recent months, affecting trade routes.

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