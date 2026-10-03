GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Tennessee prison chief resigns after failed execution - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Tennessee prison chief resigns after failed execution

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Law & Policy US News

Tennessee Prison Chief Steps Down After Failed Execution Leaves Inmate Gravely Ill

Resignation Follows Botched Execution Attempt

By Sheila Dang

Background of the Failed Execution

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The head of the Tennessee Department of Correction will step down this month, state officials said on Saturday, days after convicted murderer Christa Pike was left gravely ill from the state's failed attempt to execute her by lethal injection.

Details of the Incident

The botched execution on Wednesday left Pike unconscious, intubated and hooked to a mechanical ventilator to breathe, her lawyers wrote in a Friday court filing. It is the state's second failed execution attempt this year, prompting Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to halt attempts to carry out the death penalty for the rest of 2026. 

Leadership Changes and Official Responses

Lee said on Saturday that Frank Strada has resigned as Department of Correction commissioner and would leave his position this month. The governor had ordered an independent review of the execution attempt at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, the state capital.

Statements from Officials

Strada, in a separate statement, said that although he believes his agency's personnel followed proper protocol, "stepping aside is in the best interest of Tennesseans as the independent review moves forward."

Future of Department Leadership

An interim commissioner will be announced later, the governor's office said.

"Commissioner Strada has served with integrity, and I appreciate his willingness to put the interests of Tennesseans first during this difficult moment,” Lee said in a statement.

Concerns Over Execution Protocol

Pike's lawyers have accused Correction Department officials of ignoring prior warnings from her doctors that her small veins and a blood disorder called thrombocytosis would make placing intravenous lines especially difficult.

Background on Christa Pike

Pike, 50, was convicted three decades ago of first-degree murder for her role in the torture and killing of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in 1995, when Pike was 18.

Current Medical Status

Doctors were working to save Pike's life and clear the drug pentobarbital from her system, her lawyers said on Friday.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Houston; Editing by Sergio Non and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Christa Pike’s execution on September 30 failed after two doses of pentobarbital, leaving her gravely ill and prompting a state-ordered independent review and a halt to executions for the remainder of 2026 (apnews.com).
  • This marks Tennessee’s second unsuccessful execution this year, after the May attempt to execute Tony Carruthers was aborted when executioners failed to establish IV access, fueling growing scrutiny of the state’s execution protocols and prompting both legislative and public backlash (apnews.com).
  • Commissioner Frank Strada, while stating he believed protocols were properly followed, offered to step aside “in the best interest of Tennesseans” as the independent review proceeds; the governor will announce an interim commissioner later (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Tennessee prison chief resign?
Frank Strada resigned after a failed execution attempt left Christa Pike gravely ill, prompting calls for an independent review.
What happened during the failed execution of Christa Pike?
Christa Pike was left unconscious and intubated after a botched lethal injection, which was complicated by her medical conditions.
What actions has the Tennessee governor taken after the failed execution?
Governor Bill Lee has halted executions for the rest of 2026 and ordered an independent review of the incident.
Who is Christa Pike and why was she on death row?
Christa Pike was convicted in 1995 for the torture and murder of Colleen Slemmer and has been on death row since then.
Will there be a new commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction?
An interim commissioner will be announced, according to the governor's office.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Soccer-Doubles from Kane and Saka power England to 7-0 rout of Croatia

Image for Paris police chief says student protest movement out of control, urges peaceful action

Paris police chief says student protest movement out of control, urges peaceful action

Image for Exiled Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Exiled Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Image for Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Russia pledges to continue massive strikes on Kyiv, urges foreign diplomats to leave city

Image for Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, including four women, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, including four women, health officials say

Image for Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews

Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Latvian PM Kulbergs strongly ahead in election, according to exit poll
Latvian PM Kulbergs strongly ahead in election, according to exit poll
Image for Latvia PM's United List ahead in election, exit poll shows
Latvia PM's United List ahead in election, exit poll shows
Image for Portugal prosecutors probe legality of US use of Lajes base in Iran war
Portugal prosecutors probe legality of US use of Lajes base in Iran war
Image for Man arrested in Fairford air base investigation released on bail
Man arrested in Fairford air base investigation released on bail
Image for North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says intermediate-range missile test was conducted
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong says intermediate-range missile test was conducted
Image for Germany risks Weimar-style divisions, President Steinmeier warns
Germany risks Weimar-style divisions, President Steinmeier warns
Image for Aboard the USS George Washington, young sailors adjust to war with Iran
Aboard the USS George Washington, young sailors adjust to war with Iran
Image for Women declare #IamJaneDoe in solidarity with Cornell University rape accuser
Women declare #IamJaneDoe in solidarity with Cornell University rape accuser
Image for Eleven hurt after bar collapses in Spain
Eleven hurt after bar collapses in Spain
Image for Lithuania closed Vilnius airport, scrambled NATO jets due to suspected drone
Lithuania closed Vilnius airport, scrambled NATO jets due to suspected drone
Image for Bridge across Dnipro river in Kyiv hit during Russian attack, mayor says
Bridge across Dnipro river in Kyiv hit during Russian attack, mayor says
Image for Two Iranians charged in UK over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community
Two Iranians charged in UK over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community
View All Headlines Posts