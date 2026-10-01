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Finance

Netherlands reports four more deaths from West Nile virus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Netherlands Records Four More West Nile Virus Deaths Amid Rising Cases

Recent Developments in West Nile Virus Outbreak

AMSTERDAM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Four more people in the Netherlands have died from an infection caused by the West Nile virus in recent weeks, the public health institution RIVM said on Thursday, following an increased number of cases in Europe.

Rising Fatalities and Infection Numbers

  • The new fatalities increased the total number of people who have died from West Nile virus infection in the Netherlands to nine this year
  • The first West Nile virus infection contracted in the Netherlands in six years was reported in August
  • The total number of infections in the country has since risen to 56

Outbreak Trends and Current Situation

  • The RIVM said the outbreak had likely reached its peak, as the number of new infections has dropped in recent weeks
Transmission and Health Impact
  • The virus ​mostly spreads to people through mosquito ⁠bites, and can cause severe illness in about one ​in 150 people infected, according to the World Health Organization
Climate Factors and Regional Spread
  • The WHO ​has said warmer temperatures are giving ⁠mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the West Nile virus across Europe, which has experienced a record series of heatwaves this year
  • Cases of West Nile virus have also climbed in ​Greece and ​Italy
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Nine people in the Netherlands have now died from West Nile virus this year; total infections stand at 56, marking a notable resurgence since the first case in six years was reported in August.
  • Dutch health institute RIVM indicates the outbreak may have peaked as new cases have slowed, aligning with broader European trends amid a record hot summer that expanded mosquito activity.
  • Europe continues to experience elevated West Nile virus transmission—Italy and Greece being heavily impacted—with warmer temperatures extending mosquito season and raising public health concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died from West Nile virus in the Netherlands this year?
A total of nine people have died from West Nile virus infection in the Netherlands this year.
How many confirmed West Nile virus infections are there in the Netherlands?
There have been 56 confirmed infections of West Nile virus in the Netherlands since August.
How is the West Nile virus transmitted to humans?
The virus mostly spreads to people through mosquito bites, according to the WHO.
What has contributed to the spread of West Nile virus in Europe this year?
Record heatwaves have given mosquitoes more time and territory to spread the West Nile virus across Europe.
Has the West Nile virus outbreak in the Netherlands peaked?
According to RIVM, the outbreak has likely peaked as the number of new infections has dropped in recent weeks.

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