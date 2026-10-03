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Man arrested in Fairford air base investigation released on bail - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man arrested in Fairford air base investigation released on bail

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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headlines security Politics International Terrorism

UK-Iranian Man Released on Bail After RAF Fairford Air Base Investigation

Details of the RAF Fairford Incident and Ongoing Investigation

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police investigating a suspected plot involving an air base used by the US said on Saturday they had released on bail a dual UK-Iranian national who had been arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Arrest and Bail of the Suspect

The 25-year-old man was detained on Thursday over the incident last weekend involving the RAF Fairford base in western England from where US bombers have taken part in raids against targets in Iran.

Police confirmed he had now been released, and searches at two properties in London had concluded.

Ongoing Police Investigation

"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is continuing," police said in a statement.

Details of the Incident Near RAF Fairford

Initial Arrests and Search Findings

The incident near Fairford began in the early hours of last Sunday when five British men in their 20s were arrested near three vans on suspected terrorism and explosive offences.

The men were later released without charge on police bail "under stringent conditions", and although detectives said petrol was found in the vans, no improvised ​explosive device was present.

Complexity of the Investigation

Potential Foreign State Involvement

Counter-terrorism police, who have described the investigation as complex, said they were considering whether a foreign state had been involved and Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday it might have had an Iranian link.

International Reactions

US President Donald Trump has said there was a plan to cause "big damage" at the air base, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor" in the incident.

Iran has said accusations it was involved were baseless and on Thursday summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The 25‑year‑old dual UK‑Iranian suspect arrested Thursday over an incident near RAF Fairford has been released on bail following searches at two London properties (apnews.com).
  • Police found petrol—but no explosives—in vans linked to the case; five British men initially arrested remain under stringent bail conditions and the investigation remains ongoing (investing.com).
  • Prime Minister Andy Burnham and US officials have pointed to possible Iranian involvement, while Iran denies any link; police continue to explore multiple lines of inquiry (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in the Fairford air base investigation?
A 25-year-old dual UK-Iranian national was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts related to the RAF Fairford air base.
Has anyone else been arrested in connection with the incident?
Five British men in their 20s were previously arrested near the air base but were later released on police bail under stringent conditions.
Was any evidence of explosives found during the investigation?
Police found petrol in the vans but no improvised explosive devices were present.
Is there any suggestion of foreign state involvement in the Fairford air base incident?
Police are considering whether a foreign state, specifically Iran, was involved, though Iran denies the accusations.
What is the current status of the investigation?
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the events in Gloucestershire is ongoing.

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