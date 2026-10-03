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Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two Iranians appear in UK court over alleged plot to target Jews

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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Two Iranians Charged in London Over Alleged Plot Targeting UK Jewish Community

Details of the Terrorism Charges and Alleged Plot

By Michael Holden

Background of the Arrests

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Two Iranian nationals appeared in a London court on Saturday charged with plotting acts of terrorism involving the use of a homemade bomb to attack the Jewish community in northern England at the behest of a figure believed to be based in Iran.

Rahman Salehi, 34, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, were arrested on September 20 at the start of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, when they are accused of carrying out "hostile" surveillance on potential Jewish targets in Manchester, prosecutors say.

Targets and Locations

These targets included the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park synagogue, the scene of a deadly attack almost a year ago in which two Jewish worshippers were killed, prosecutor Mark Luckett told Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Alleged Plot Involved Homemade Device

ALLEGED PLOT INVOLVED HOMEMADE DEVICE

"Both defendants are accused of preparing acts of terrorism targeting the Jewish community in Manchester through the use of a homemade explosive device," Luckett said.

Role of Third Party and Methods

He said the men were accused of being in contact with a third party who is alleged to have directed and coordinated the attack planning and provided instructions on how to assemble a homemade device, which prosecutors allege would have been made from chlorine and brake fluid.

"It's assessed that this individual is also an Iranian national and most likely operating from within Iran," Luckett said.

Backgrounds of the Accused

The court was told both men had come to Britain from Europe in small boats. Salehi had arrived in 2020 and had been granted asylum, while Ahmadyan came in 2023 and his asylum claim was still outstanding, Luckett said.

The men did not enter a plea and were remanded in custody until their next hearing at London's Old Bailey court on October 23.

Related Incidents and Broader Context

RAF Fairford Plot

The case comes a week after Britain said Iran was believed to be involved in a suspected plot to target the RAF Fairford air base which the US military has used to carry out raids against targets in Iran, leading to a dual British-Iranian national being arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Police said on Saturday he had been released on police bail while the investigation continues. British counterterrorism police have said the Manchester allegations were not connected in any way to the Fairford investigation.

Iran's Response and Recent Trends

Iran has rejected accusations of involvement in a number of plots in Britain in recent years, and said allegations it was connected to the Fairford incident were baseless.

Britain has also seen a significant rise in antisemitism since the Hamas attacks on Israel in October 2023 that triggered the subsequent war in Gaza, including a series of attacks on Jewish sites in London earlier this year.

Official Statements

"It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime," Home Secretary (interior minister) Shabana Mahmood said in a statement.

"They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Iranians, Rahman Salehi (34) and Salam Ahmadyan (36), were charged with planning a homemade explosive attack against Jewish sites in Manchester, including the site of last year’s deadly synagogue attack.
  • Prosecutors allege the men were directed by a third party believed to be Iranian-based, providing instructions to assemble a chlorine and brake‑fluid device.
  • Their arrests on Sept 20 coincided with Yom Kippur; they remain remanded ahead of their Oct 23 hearing at Old Bailey — amid a broader spike in UK antisemitic incidents since Oct 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the suspects in the alleged terrorism plot in the UK?
Rahman Salehi and Salam Ahmadyan, both Iranian nationals, are charged with plotting acts of terrorism targeting Manchester's Jewish community.
What were the alleged targets of the terrorism plot?
The alleged targets included the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park synagogue.
What type of device was planned for use in the attack?
The defendants are accused of planning to use a homemade explosive device made from chlorine and brake fluid.
Is there any connection to other recent alleged plots in the UK?
Police stated that the Manchester case is not connected to the recent alleged plot at RAF Fairford.
What is the next step in the legal process for the suspects?
Both suspects have been remanded in custody and will next appear at London's Old Bailey court on October 23.

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