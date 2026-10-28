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Marlin Business Services jumps 24.6% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

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MRLN 1.07 +24.64% as of 28 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
0.86
Open
0.87
Day range
0.87 – 1.13
Volume
3.5m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:30 UTC. Marlin Business Services was last quoted at 1.07 USD, up 0.00% against the 1.07 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Marlin Business Services (MRLN) on its US listing has seen notable price changes over the past two weeks. On the first session shown, Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 1.10. The following day, Thursday, the price increased by 1.82% to close at USD 1.12. On Friday, the shares ended at USD 1.10, down 1.79% from the previous session.

The next week began with Monday’s close at USD 1.07, a decrease of 2.73%. Tuesday saw a further decline, with the shares closing at USD 1.05, down 1.87%. On Wednesday, the price dropped to USD 0.98, a fall of 6.67%. Thursday’s session saw a sharper decline, with the shares closing at USD 0.8304, down 15.27%. On Friday, the shares recovered somewhat, closing at USD 0.8776, up 5.68%.

The following Monday, Marlin Business Services closed at USD 0.8585, a decrease of 2.18%. On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, the shares rose sharply, closing at USD 1.07, which represented a 24.64% increase on the day.

During Tuesday’s session, the shares opened at USD 0.8664 and traded between a low of USD 0.8664 and a high of USD 1.13 before closing at USD 1.07. Trading volume for the day was 3,456,218 shares.

Marlin Business Services operates in the Financials sector and is listed in the United States. The company is not currently included in any major indices. No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be found.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday1.1
Thursday1.12+1.82%
Friday1.1-1.79%
Monday1.07-2.73%
Tuesday1.05-1.87%
Wednesday0.98-6.67%
Thursday0.8304-15.27%
Friday0.8776+5.68%
Monday0.8585-2.18%
Tuesday1.07+24.64%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened1.07+0.00%
22:20 UTC1.07+0.00%
22:30 UTC latest1.07+0.00%
Marlin Business Services — daily MRLN Delayed
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