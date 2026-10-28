GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Markets

Deep Fission, Inc. shares rise 24.54% on Tuesday in US trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
FISN 2.69 +24.54% as of 28 Oct 2026, 21:16 GMT, delayed 15 min
Previous close
2.16
Open
2.17
Day range
2.17 – 2.72
Volume
619.7k
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:30 UTC. Deep Fission, Inc. Common Stock was last quoted at 2.69 USD, up 0.00% against the 2.69 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Deep Fission, Inc. Common Stock (ticker: FISN) on its US listing has seen notable price movements over the past two weeks. The earliest session shown, on Wednesday, saw the stock close at USD 3.85. On Thursday, the shares closed at USD 3.65, a decrease of 5.19% on the day. The downward trend continued into Friday, with a close at USD 3.45, down 5.48% from the previous session.

The following Monday, the stock recovered slightly, closing at USD 3.66, a gain of 6.09%. However, on Tuesday, the shares dropped sharply to USD 2.81, a fall of 23.22%. The next Wednesday, the stock closed at USD 2.63, down 6.41%. Thursday saw a further decline to USD 2.41, a decrease of 8.37%. On Friday, the shares ended at USD 2.3, down 4.56%. The most recent Monday session closed at USD 2.16, a drop of 6.09%.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, Deep Fission, Inc. shares closed at USD 2.69, marking a 24.54% increase from the previous close. The session opened at USD 2.17, reached a high of USD 2.72, and a low of USD 2.17. Trading volume for the day was 619,686 shares.

Deep Fission, Inc. is listed in the United States and trades in US dollars. The company’s sector is not specified, and it is not currently included in any major indices.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Tuesday could be established at the time of publication.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday3.85
Thursday3.65-5.19%
Friday3.45-5.48%
Monday3.66+6.09%
Tuesday2.81-23.22%
Wednesday2.63-6.41%
Thursday2.41-8.37%
Friday2.3-4.56%
Monday2.16-6.09%
Tuesday2.69+24.54%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened2.69+0.00%
22:20 UTC2.69+0.00%
22:30 UTC latest2.69+0.00%
Deep Fission, Inc. Common Stock — daily FISN Delayed
Track all markets on TradingView

Related Articles

Image for POMDOCTOR LIMITED ADS rises 23% on Tuesday on its US listing

POMDOCTOR LIMITED ADS rises 23% on Tuesday on its US listing

Image for Enovix shares rise 25 percent on Tuesday to close at USD 3.35

Enovix shares rise 25 percent on Tuesday to close at USD 3.35

Image for Marlin Business Services jumps 24.6% on Tuesday in US trading

Marlin Business Services jumps 24.6% on Tuesday in US trading

Image for Banco Bradesco S/A ADR drops 24.8% as post-election uncertainty weighs

Banco Bradesco S/A ADR drops 24.8% as post-election uncertainty weighs

Image for Perspective Therapeutics drops 24.84% on its US listing

Perspective Therapeutics drops 24.84% on its US listing

Image for BIO-Key International rises 23.72% on Friday on its US listing

BIO-Key International rises 23.72% on Friday on its US listing

More from Markets

Explore more articles in the Markets category

Image for LKQ falls sharply to 17.42 on Friday after sector underperforms
LKQ falls sharply to 17.42 on Friday after sector underperforms
Image for Springview Holdings falls 22.44% on Friday in US trading
Springview Holdings falls 22.44% on Friday in US trading
Image for Nautilus Biotechnology rises 24.62% on Friday in US trading
Nautilus Biotechnology rises 24.62% on Friday in US trading
Image for Forgent Power Solutions drops to 24.92 after CFO transition announcement
Forgent Power Solutions drops to 24.92 after CFO transition announcement
Image for Alpha Technology Group rises 23.38% on Thursday in US trading
Alpha Technology Group rises 23.38% on Thursday in US trading
Image for Creative Media & Community Trust falls 21.71% on Thursday
Creative Media & Community Trust falls 21.71% on Thursday
Image for Picard Medical falls 23.47% on Thursday on its US listing
Picard Medical falls 23.47% on Thursday on its US listing
Image for Alpha Modus Holdings drops 20.16% on Wednesday in heavy trading
Alpha Modus Holdings drops 20.16% on Wednesday in heavy trading
Image for Alpha Teknova drops 20.84% on Wednesday in US trading
Alpha Teknova drops 20.84% on Wednesday in US trading
Image for Netcapital falls 22.28% on Wednesday on its US listing
Netcapital falls 22.28% on Wednesday on its US listing
Image for Pinnacle Food Group falls 20.96% on Wednesday in US trading
Pinnacle Food Group falls 20.96% on Wednesday in US trading
Image for Able View Global rises 22.42% on Tuesday on its US listing
Able View Global rises 22.42% on Tuesday on its US listing
View All Markets Posts