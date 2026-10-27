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OPEC+ oil producers set to keep output targets steady at Sunday meeting, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OPEC+ oil producers set to keep output targets steady at Sunday meeting, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

OPEC+ Expected to Hold Oil Output Targets Steady Amid Market Uncertainty

OPEC+ Output Decisions and Market Dynamics

By Olesya Astakhova and Ahmad Ghaddar

Current Output Targets and Meeting Details

MOSCOW/LONDON, Oct 27 - OPEC+ oil-producing countries are likely to keep their December oil output targets steady on Sunday, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in line with expectations that further output policy adjustments are unlikely until next year.

The online meeting of seven core OPEC+ members — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman — comes as Gulf members have been boosting exports that have been disrupted for months by the Iran war. Most, however, are still pumping well below their output targets.

All three people declined to be named and said no final decision had been made.

OPEC+ Structure and Recent Responses

OPEC+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia. OPEC and authorities in Russia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Background: Previous Output Cuts and Quota Negotiations

In September, OPEC+ completed the phased rollback of a 1.65 million-barrel-per-day supply cut first agreed in 2023. Disruption caused by the Iran war has meant Gulf producers are falling below their quotas.

Fourth Quarter Outlook

Reuters reported in July that OPEC+ was likely to make no changes to its targets during the fourth quarter as it turns its focus to 2027 quota negotiations. 

Long-Term Production Cuts

The group still has one more layer of production cuts of about 2 million bpd covering most members through the end of 2026.

Future Baselines and Capacity Review

OPEC+ needs to finalise a review of members' production capacity before setting the 2027 baselines that will determine future quotas and shape plans to unwind those cuts, sources have said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Olesya Astakhova;Editing by Alex Lawler and Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • OPEC+ likely to hold December output targets steady, with no immediate policy shifts expected until 2027 baseline discussions begin
  • Gulf producers remain below quotas due to Iran-related export disruptions, limiting real-world production increases despite target resets
  • A delayed capacity review—now expected mid‑November—must conclude before establishing 2027 production baselines and unwinding existing output cuts

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision is expected at the upcoming OPEC+ meeting?
OPEC+ is expected to keep oil output targets steady at Sunday's meeting, with no major policy changes until next year.
Why are most Gulf oil producers pumping below their targets?
Most Gulf oil producers are pumping below their targets due to export disruptions caused by the Iran war.
When did OPEC+ last adjust their oil output policy?
OPEC+ last adjusted its oil output policy in September, completing a phased rollback of a 1.65 million-barrel-per-day supply cut.
What are the next steps for OPEC+ supply policy?
OPEC+ will review members' production capacity before deciding on 2027 baselines, which will shape future output quotas.
How long will current OPEC+ production cuts remain in effect?
The current layer of OPEC+ production cuts, covering most members, will remain through the end of 2026.

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