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Finance

Dutch chip tool maker Besi soars after Applied Materials moves to double stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Besi Shares Soar as Applied Materials Doubles Stake and Deepens Partnership

Applied Materials Increases Stake in Besi and Expands Strategic Partnership

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch semiconductor packaging equipment maker BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) rose sharply at the start of trade in Amsterdam on Tuesday, after larger US peer Applied Materials said it would increase its stake in Besi to about 20%.

Besi Share Price Reaction

At 0831 GMT, Besi shares were up 8.8% at €159.20.

Details of the Partnership Expansion

Hybrid Bonding Technology Collaboration

The move by Applied Materials to strengthen its strategic position in Besi follows an October 1 announcement that the firms will expand their longstanding partnership in Besi's hybrid bonding technology — seen as a key enabler of next-generation AI chips — to other related areas. 

Accelerated Purchase Agreement and Antitrust Review

Applied said in a statement after the close of US trade on Monday that it had entered into an "accelerated purchase agreement" for shares that is subject to US antitrust review before delivery, but said it "currently has no intention to increase its investment in Besi beyond approximately 20%" and would not seek a seat on Besi's board. 

Dutch Competition Rules

Under Dutch competition rules, a company must launch a full bid for a competitor after acquiring a stake of more than 30%.

Market and Regulatory Considerations

Potential Acquisition Challenges

"We believe AMAT (Applied Materials) would love to buy Besi, but we also believe the Chinese regulator would likely block such a deal," Degroof Petercam analyst Michael Roeg wrote in a note.

China's Role in the Semiconductor Industry

Both companies have significant sales in China, which gives Chinese antitrust regulators the power to review any merger between them. China accounted for about 30% of Applied's revenue in 2025, and Besi has a manufacturing site in Leshan, China. In 2021, Applied terminated its planned acquisition of Japan's Kokusai Electric after it did not receive timely approval from China's regulator.

Background and Recent Developments

Applied Materials' Initial Investment in Besi

Applied first purchased a 9% stake in Besi in April 2025. Applied's move to increase its stake follows a steep decline in Besi's shares, which lost half of their value amid a broader selloff in semiconductor stocks after touching a high of €317 in June.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Applied Materials will boost its stake in BE Semiconductor Industries (Besi) from 9% to about 20% under an accelerated share purchase agreement, pending U.S. antitrust clearance (marketscreener.com).
  • The investment reinforces a longstanding partnership, now expanded to include collaborative R&D on hybrid bonding, 3D integration, thermo‑compression bonding, and die‑on‑wafer/die‑on‑panel architectures at Applied’s EPIC Center (ir.appliedmaterials.com).
  • Applied Materials derives roughly 30% of its 2025 revenue from China, highlighting the strategic sensitivity of any further stake increase given regulatory risks under both U.S. and Chinese antitrust regimes (financialfilings.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Besi shares increase sharply?
Besi shares surged after Applied Materials announced plans to double its stake to about 20% and expand their strategic partnership.
What is the strategic focus of the Besi and Applied Materials partnership?
The partnership centers on hybrid bonding technology, a key enabler for next-generation AI chips.
Is Applied Materials planning to acquire more than 20% of Besi?
Applied Materials stated it has no intention to increase its investment in Besi beyond approximately 20% and will not seek a board seat.
What role do Chinese antitrust regulators play in this deal?
Chinese antitrust regulators have power to review mergers as both companies have significant sales in China, which can block acquisitions.
When did Applied Materials first invest in Besi?
Applied Materials first purchased a 9% stake in Besi in April 2025.

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