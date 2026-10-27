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UK's Channel 4 shows to launch on Disney+ next year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Channel 4 shows to launch on Disney+ next year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Channel 4 to Launch Shows on Disney+ in UK and Ireland Next Year

Channel 4 and Disney+ Partnership Overview

Details of the Collaboration

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Channel 4 has signed a deal with The Walt Disney Company to bring its shows to the Disney+ streaming platform in Britain and Ireland early next year.

Featured Programmes and Simultaneous Releases

The collaboration will see many of Channel 4's programmes, including drama "Maya", featuring Bella Ramsey, released on Disney+ at the same time as on Channel 4's own platforms, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

Channel 4 Content on Disney+

Channel 4's main linear TV channel and hundreds of hours of its on-demand catalogue will also be available within a branded section of Disney+, it said.

Channel 4's Current Challenges

Channel 4, like rival public-service broadcasters, is battling a tough advertising market and declining audiences for its linear channels. It said last month it would cut about 340 jobs, representing more than a quarter of its workforce.

Potential Partnerships and Industry Response

The broadcaster has held preliminary talks with the BBC about a tie-up of some operations, two sources told Reuters earlier this month.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Channel 4 content—including Maya, Stepping Up and Celebrity SAS—will stream day‑and‑date on Disney+ in early 2027, with a dedicated branded section
  • This comes as Channel 4 faces a slump in TV ad revenues, cutting around 340 jobs (over 25% of staff) and seeking partnerships—such as talks with the BBC—to reduce costs
  • The Disney+ tie‑up bolsters Channel 4’s digital outreach, aligning with its strategy to diversify revenues and compete with global streamers

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Channel 4 shows be available on Disney+?
Channel 4 shows will be available on Disney+ in Britain and Ireland early next year.
Which Channel 4 programmes will be accessible on Disney+?
Many Channel 4 programmes, including the drama 'Maya' featuring Bella Ramsey, will be released on Disney+.
Will all of Channel 4's content be available on Disney+?
Hundreds of hours of Channel 4's on-demand catalogue and its main linear TV channel will be available within a branded section of Disney+.
Why is Channel 4 partnering with Disney+?
Channel 4 is battling a tough advertising market and declining linear TV audiences, seeking to expand its reach through streaming.
Has Channel 4 considered other partnerships recently?
Channel 4 has held preliminary talks with the BBC about possible operational tie-ups.

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