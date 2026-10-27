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Euro zone lending holds up even as banks tighten access - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone lending holds up even as banks tighten access

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 27, 2026

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Euro Zone Lending Grows Despite Credit Tightening and Higher Interest Rates

ECB Data Reveals Lending Trends Amid Economic Challenges

Continued Growth in Lending Despite Adverse Conditions

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lending in the euro zone continued to grow at a healthy pace in September even as banks tightened access to credit on the back of higher interest rates and geopolitical turmoil, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday.

The ECB has been gradually raising rates to stem an energy-driven rise in inflation, although it is expected to stay put at this week's meeting to garner more evidence on how higher borrowing costs, including on the bond market, are affecting the economy.

Resilience in Lending to Firms and Households

The central bank's own data painted a picture of relative resilience: lending to firms and households grew by 4.2% and 3.1% respectively last month, a stable pace when compared to August.

Impact of Rate Hikes and Tightening Credit Standards

Decline in Mortgage Demand

However, the ECB's quarterly Bank Lending Survey showed the impact of its rate hikes, which started in June and are expected to continue for months, was becoming visible, with demand for mortgages falling and credit becoming harder to get.

Survey Results on Housing Loans

A net 27% of banks reported a decrease in demand for housing loans in the third quarter of the year, a more pronounced decline than lenders had expected (-12%) and than they had reported in the previous three months (-15%).

"Increases in interest rates were the main driver of the decline, followed by falling consumer confidence and worsening housing market prospects," the ECB said in a press release.

Credit Standards for Mortgages and Corporate Loans

Banks did not raise the bar for granting mortgages during the quarter although they did so for corporate loans and consumer credit. They expect to tighten standards for all types of lending in the last three months of the year.

Regional Differences and Risk Factors

France at the Center of Bond Market Turmoil

France, which is at the centre of bond market turmoil over its public finances, was the large European country where such tightening was most pronounced.

Drivers of Tighter Credit Standards

"Heightened risk perceptions and banks’ reduced risk tolerance remained the main drivers of tighter credit standards, with some banks reporting increasing pressure as a result of geopolitical uncertainty and energy developments," the ECB said.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Francesco Canepa and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Lending to firms grew 4.2% and to households 3.1% in September, matching August’s pace, underlining resilience amid ECB rate hikes and external uncertainties (tradingeconomics.com).
  • ECB’s Q3 Bank Lending Survey shows a sharp net decline in housing loan demand (‑27%), driven by higher rates, falling consumer confidence and housing prospects; credit standards tightened for corporate and consumer loans, with further tightening expected (eligher.zentral-bank.eu).
  • France saw the most pronounced tightening in loan standards among major euro‑area countries, amid heightened perceived risks tied to public finances and geopolitical energy developments (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did euro zone lending perform in September?
Lending to firms and households in the euro zone grew by 4.2% and 3.1% respectively in September, showing stable growth compared to August.
What factors caused banks to tighten credit in the euro zone?
Banks tightened credit mainly due to higher interest rates, heightened risk perceptions, reduced risk tolerance, and geopolitical uncertainty.
How did demand for mortgages change in the third quarter?
A net 27% of banks reported a decrease in demand for housing loans, a sharper drop than expected or previously reported.
Which country experienced the most pronounced credit tightening?
France experienced the most pronounced credit tightening among large European countries due to bond market turmoil over public finances.
Are further credit tightening measures expected?
Banks expect to tighten lending standards for all types of loans in the last three months of the year.

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